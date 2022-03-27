Tonight’s Academy Awards show is going to be a “totally different” experience for Reba McEntire. Not only is she doing the standard red carpet walk with the rest of the Hollywood elites, but she’s also performing a song that’s up for an Oscar. And because she’s one of the night’s VP guests, she got to see just how the A-listers prepare for the event.

During the festivities, the Fancy singer will don two separate Dolce & Gabbana gowns made entirely for her. And though she’s about as famous as they come, Reba isn’t used to the attention.

“They sent swatches,” she told Taste of Country. “Swatches and sketches, and we’re, like, picking it out, and feeling the fabric, and then last night we had the first fitting and it was a little overwhelming. They flew in from Milan! We’ve never had this kind of treatment before. So it’s like, ‘Wow, this is how they do it for the Oscars.'”

Reba McEntire has attended her fair share of glamourous events, too. She has won 21 different awards during her singing and acting career. And she’s been nominated for another 51. But apparently, no one does it quite like the Academy Awards.

And Reba admitted that she’s been enjoying all the “razzle-dazzle” surrounding the ceremony. But she’s even more excited to unveil her new look.

“It’s beautiful,” she continued. “And I hope everybody likes what we picked out.”

Reba McEntire Will Sport a ‘Tough Sexy’ Look During the Academy Awards Show Tonight

While the singer couldn’t give too many details about her gowns, she did offer her fans a little teaser. She said that Dolce & Gabbana crafted something that fits her personality.

“Everything I wear, I like it to be tough sexy. You know?” she said. “Not frilly. It’s got to be a version of me — not so much the sexy part, but I do feel pretty tough! If you can put a little sexy on that, that’s the perfect combination, I feel. It’s not too prissy, but a tough woman.”

Though tonight’s Academy Awards experience feels like a first for Reba McEntire, it’s not. The singer both walked the red carpet and performed during the ceremony one other time during her career. However, it was under much sadder circumstances.

In 1991, the Rumor Has It artist performed I’m Checkin’ Out from the movie Postcards From the Edge. But just before the event, she lost eight members of her crew to a plane crash. So agreeing to this year’s ceremony was “very emotional.”

“I said yes to the Oscars in ’91, and then the plane crash happened,” she shared with Good Morning America. “I went ahead and sang the song because I felt [road manager] Jim Hammon talking to me, saying, ‘Go do it for us. We’re checked out of this heartbreak hotel.'”

Tonight, Reba will sing Somehow You Do from Four Good Days. Check out all the festivities and Reba’s tough look tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.