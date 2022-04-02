Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith Shares Touching Tribute Video to Late Friend Taylor Hawkins

Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers adds his name in giving tribute after the death of friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Smith, who was a close friend of Hawkins, has shared a tribute video. Hawkins died on March 25 at 50 years old. Among the moments captured on the video include Smith and Hawkins together during some shared tours with Foo Fighters and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Drummer Chad Smith Pays Tribute To Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters was an opening act for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1999 on their “Californication” tour. It also was a time when Hawkins and Dave Grohl pranked Smith by dumping pasta on him while he was drumming.

Hawkins and Smith kept up a friendship over the years. That comes out on the Chad Smith tribute video to Taylor Hawkins. “Taylor’s my good buddy who I’ve known forever,” Smith said in a clip. Foo Fighters’ song “My Hero” plays in the background. As it does so, the footage shows Smith and Hawkins playing on the same drum set and goofing around backstage.

“I think we’re going to make a lot of other rock bands a little jealous,” Hawkins says to Smith at one point. The video ends with Smith’s tribute to Hawkins during the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 31. “I have to give a shoutout to my brother Taylor Hawkins. I love you, Taylor,” Smith said in his speech. “He would laugh and make a smart-ass comment about this whole thing.”

The video ends with both Smith and Hawkins walking arm-in-arm. Now, this video was put together for Smith by Daniel Catullo, who directed the 2017 “Foo Fighters at the Acropolis” series on PBS. Smith was host of that series. The latest album from Red Hot Chili Peppers, titled “Unlimited Love,” came out on Friday, April 1. We get more from Variety.

Hawkins died while Foo Fighters was on tour in South America. The band was set to play at a festival in Colombia. But the band announced on March 29 that they canceled all upcoming tour dates.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” Foo Fighters said in a statement. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”