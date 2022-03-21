Red Hot Chili Peppers Receiving Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after four decades of making music together. Hailing from Hollywood themselves, the four Peppers finally add their collective name to a sidewalk museum they’ve each undoubtedly traversed hundreds of times in their lives.

The rock group, who have many songs referencing the gritty, sun-soaked culture of Southern California, will receive the honor at the star’s unveiling ceremony Thursday, March 31 at 11:30 a.m.

The star is the 2,717th on the meandering Walk of Fame and is located on the second row at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard on the south side of the street. The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ star will neighbor Harry Friedman, Pat Sajak, and Jack Paar.

Legendary funk artist George Clinton, who produced the band’s 1985 album “Freaky Styley,” will unveil the star. He will be joined by Woody Harrelson and Bob Forrest, as well. Chair of the board for the city’s Chamber of Commerce Nicole Mihalka will emcee the event.

“Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Walk of Fame,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. “We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star. And we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will tour this summer for the first time in six years

For a band that famously scored major hits detailing their own personal drug use and reckless attitudes, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will undoubtedly be celebrating their own survival as much as anything. The occasion also comes ahead of the band’s latest album release: Unlimited Love. It’s the group’s 13th studio release and is due April 1.

After the album’s release, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will embark on a world tour; accompanied (at different times) by the Strokes, Haim, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Beck, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals and King Princess. The guys last toured in 2016-2017 in support of their album, The Getaway.

Die-hard fans also know that Unlimited Love marks the return of John Frusciante, the group’s enigmatic lead guitarist who penned the melodies for many of their hits. Frusciante joined the band in 1988 after their original guitarist passed away tragically; he now returns after a significant hiatus dating back to the Stadium Arcadium days circa 2006.

“When we got together to start writing material,” Frusciante said, “we began by playing old songs. Songs by people like Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson, the Kinks, the New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others. Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs. After a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were [covering songs] stayed with us the whole time we were writing. For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in, each other.”