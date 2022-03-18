Relive George Strait’s Full 1985 Houston Rodeo Concert: VIDEO

George Strait has graced the Houston Rodeo stage a number of times but 1985’s show was nothing short of historic.

Although the Houston Rodeo is now held at NRG Stadium, back then it was at Astro Dome. It took place on February 20, 1985. Strait performed numerous of his hits back to back. This included “Amarillo By Morning,” “Marina Del Rey,” “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind,” and “You Look So Good In Love.”

Strait entered the stadium via a limousine. Fans lined up by the backstage entrance hoping to catch a glimpse of him since it was sold out. He took a victory lap around the arena section before also riding a horse while he greeted fans.

The event is unlike any concert you’ve seen before. It’s set in the festival grounds in a larger-than-life venue. Artists typically take laps around the floor section by horseback riding.

Watch his full concert, below:

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and George Strait are the perfect pairing. Strait is gearing up for his 31st appearance this weekend at the legendary event, the most in history.

“What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ music himself,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman. “After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait.”

George Strait and His Houston Rodeo Legacy

Aside from performing at the Houston Rodeo the most, the King of Country also had the biggest audience in history. In 2019, he had the most number of fans in attendance at any event at NRG Stadium. He had 81,108 people filling the stands with supporting acts Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen. Unsurprisingly, he previously held the record in 2013, when he played alongside special guests Martina McBride and Randy Rogers Band with a total of 80,020 fans.

His first performance at the Houston Rodeo was back in 1983, but it wasn’t planned. He subbed for Eddie Rabbit, who had to cancel because he had the flu. Since his first go, he’s appeared 30 times and has performed for 1.7 million fans at the events.

George Strait is so legendary among the iconic event that he was inducted into the RODEOHOUSTON Star Trail of Fame in recognition of his musical contributions. This made him only one of nine artists to receive this honor. Additionally, in 2013, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo George Strait Scholarship was created and awarded to its first student.