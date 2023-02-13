Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance Has Social Media Sounding Off

Rihanna hit the stage for the Super Bowl LVII during the iconic halftime show, and she proved that despite taking a long hiatus from her career, she’s still on top of her game.

The singer strutted onto the field tonight to flashing lights and a roaring crowd. From the minute her face appeared, she had social media on fire. The NFL was one of the first to blast praises for her performance with a Tweet that simply read “Everything.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to Chart Data, the nine-time Grammy winner earned “almost 20 billion on-demand streams as a lead artist in the US,” within minutes of beginning her act, and for good reason.

Rihanna absolutely nailed all her classic hits like Umbrella and Diamond, which made the Internet scream praises. Then, she seemed to make a huge announcement that she is expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

When fans realized she might be expecting, so many people jumped on Twitter to verify the news that the platform actually crashed. Luckily, it’s back up and running.

We can also confirm now that Rihanna is pregnant. Her rep later confirmed the rumors with several publications, including The Hollywood Reporter.

“No way I’m f**kin with pregnant Rihanna on Battlefield,” wrote @LeonCastilloJr. “I’m not physically prepared for that kind of power.”

Fans Praise Rihanna’s Return to Music

Aside from the commotion of the well-planned announcement, people were also left in awe of the singer’s performance. Until tonight, Rihanna hadn’t performed live or recorded a new song in seven years.

“Well, Rihanna won the Super Bowl!!” one person gushed.

The 34-year-old took a break from the limelight to focus on her fashion line, Fenty. At the time, she also admitted that she needed to break away from her celebrity lifestyle to care for her physical and mental health, according to The Sun.

“It’s only the last couple of years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself because your mental health depends on it,” she said. “If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing.”

As is true with most performances, some fans weren’t as impressed with the performance as others. Whether it be the backup dancers, the genre, or the set choice, a few people found things to gripe about. But for the most part, people were happy with this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“It was emotional. I cried,” another fan wrote of the performance. “What an inspiration #rihanna.”