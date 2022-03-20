Riley Green Channels His Inner Cowboy in Series of Photos From Life on the Road

In a recent Instagram picture, country star Riley Green channels his inner cowboy during a show in Orange Beach, California.

Aside from a lasso and some cowboy boots, there’s nothing the bearded singer needs to properly channel the look. Thankfully, the 33-year-old singer shared a series of pictures in color and in black-and-white to share the aesthetic with his fans. In his caption, Riley Green shares a poem from another cowboy fan; George Strait.

“A showman’s life is a smokey bar

And the fevered chase of a tiny star

It’s a hotel room and a lonely wife

From what I’ve seen of a showman’s life.

-strait #countrymusic#weouthere#shouldvebeenacowboy”

We’re not too surprised the country musician chose to quote from singer-songwriter, George Strait. If anyone knows Green’s music taste, then they’d know he’s old school at heart.

Fans of the “There Was Us” singer gathered in the comments to trade heart and fire emojis. I don’t know about you, Outsiders. But something tells me these fans really like the series of photos.

Riley Green Shares Several Covers of Merle Haggard Hit Songs

Even though Riley Green has dreams of becoming a cowboy, it looks like his musical dreams are already coming true. From albums, to live shows, to acoustic covers, it doesn’t look like there’s any stopping the Alabama-born star.

Earlier this week, Green shared an acoustic cover of Merle Haggard’s hit song “That’s the Way Love Goes,” and so many people seem to love his version. As we know, this dude surely loves covering himself some classic country songs, and Haggard is one of his all-time favorites. Last year, Green shared a cover of Haggard’s 1980 hit, “The Way I Am” and I still can’t get over how smooth his voice sounded.

Written by Sonny Throckmorton, Haggard’s song was the lead single and title track on his popular record. It also reached #2 on the US Billboard Country Songs chart the year it was released. However, Green wasn’t the only artist to cover this epic classic. It was also covered by Alan Jackson for his 1999 album “Under the Influence,” and Cody Jinks on his 2016 album “I’m Not the Devil.”

Riley Green on Finding His Sound

During a phone interview with Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Riley Green discusses his journey on finding his own sound. To sum it up, he’s not into the idea of messing with his sound too much.

“I think it’s really hard for a new artist to go from ‘Hey, I know this song, but I don’t know who sings it’ into ‘Oh, and that’s a Riley Green song. I think that probably comes from maybe too much bouncing (around stylistically) with your first few singles,” said Green.

He continues by mentioning where he started to where he is now.

“Ten years ago, your average Joe couldn’t go into the studio and record something and put it out on Spotify or Amazon or iTunes. Now that you have so much music, this overflow of music, you’ve got to find a way to stand out, and I think that’s kind of by having your own sound.”

We are extremely impressed with how far Riley Green has come, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for him.