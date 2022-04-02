Riley Green Congratulates Thomas Rhett on the Release of His New ‘Where We Started’ Album

While celebrating the release of Thomas Rhett’s new album “Where We Started,” fellow country music singer and songwriter, Riley Green spoke about the 15-song album’s debut.

“Congrats on releasing your new album Thomas Rhett,” Riley Green declared in his latest Twitter post, which features a snapshot of him and Rhett together in hunting gear. “It’s awesome from top to bottom and I’m happy to have a place on it with ‘Half of Me.’”

Congrats on releasing your new album @ThomasRhett…it’s awesome from top to bottom and I’m happy to have a place on it with “Half Of Me.” https://t.co/qmnPpNsyUn #wherewestarted #Countrymusic #weouthere pic.twitter.com/SvctkuzBnO — Riley Green (@RileyGreenMusic) April 1, 2022

According to Music Mayhem Magazine, “Half of Me” is the track that Thomas Rhett and Riley Green released in 2021. The duo performed the single while on tour together. “About a year ago, I wrote a song and I called Riley,” Rhett explained. “And I was like, ‘Hey man, why don’t you come to town and just feature on a song?’”

The single’s chorus reads, “Half of me wants a cold beer/ Yeah, that’s the cold hard truth/ And with the frigerator stocked full of ’em/ Tell me what’s a boy to do?/ I ain’t even tryna fight it, it’s already been decided/ The sky and the mountains are blue/ Half of me wants a cold beer/ And the other half does too.”

Riley hinted to CMT Hot 20 Countdown about the song. “I don’t know how much I’m supposed to say bout this. Thomas actually sent me a few songs, you know. I’ve always been a fan of his music and wanted to do a song together. So we jumped in the studio. And there may or may not be a song coming out on one of our records.”

Thomas Rhett and Riley Green previously collaborated together for the single “That Was Us.”It appears on Green’s “Behind the Bar” album.

Riley Green Opens Up About How the Music Industry Has Changed Over The Years

In an interview with Connect Savannah earlier this year, Riley Green spoke about how getting your name out in the music industry is different now than it was a decade ago. “Ten years ago, your average Joe couldn’t go into the studio and record something. And put it out on Spotify, or Amazon, or iTunes. Now that you have so much music, this overflow of music, you’ve got to find a way to stand out. And I think that’s kind of by having your own sound.”

When asked what he does to stand out from every other country artist out there, Riley Green said, “I have no idea what it is about what I’m doing that’s working. But I just want to make sure I don’t mess it up.”

In regards to how he got his start in the music industry, Riley Green said that he played for probably 10 years before a record label showed up to one of his shows. “I had never been to Nashville. It wasn’t because I was just amazing or I had some big hit song that I got discovered. It was because I was selling a lot of tickets and people were coming to my shows and downloading my songs.”