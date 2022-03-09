Riley Green Is ‘Ready to Party’ Ahead of Upcoming Orange Beach Show With Travis Tritt

It might be snowing in the Northeast, but down south at Orange Beach, Alabama, country artist Riley Green is “ready to party” ahead of his upcoming show this weekend with country music icon Travis Tritt. And for nearby Outsiders lucky enough to be enjoying warmer weather, the “There Was This Girl” singer shared that there are still a few tickets left. Check it out.

Over on Instagram Riley “Duckman” Green shared a video ahead of his weekend show alongside Travis Tritt that has Outsiders everywhere looking forward to warm, summer days and long concert-filled nights. Riley Green’s “Jesus and Wranglers” serves as the backdrop to footage amping fans up ahead of the concert, with clips showing searing shellfish and Busch beer, with waving palm trees in the background.

“Who’s ready to party in Orange Beach this weekend?!” the country star asked of his fans on Wednesday. He added, “Y’all come out and see us on Friday with [Travis Tritt] & [Frank Foster] and Saturday with [John Michael Montgomery] & [Colt Ford].”

Riley Green fans took to the comments to share their excitement for the weekend ahead.

“See y’all there!!!” wrote one of the country star’s followers, while another said, “Saturday is gonna be so fun.”

Frank Foster even shared his excitement for the weekend spent alongside Riley Green and Travis Tritt, commented, “Let’s go!!!” beneath the fun clip.

Riley Green Joins Brooks & Dunn for REBOOT 2022 TOUR

While Riley Green is kicking off concert season early in Alabama this weekend, the “Jesus and Wrangler” singer also plans to join none other than Brooks & Dunn for their REBOOT 2022 TOUR as it heads out later this spring.

The iconic country duo is headed across the U.S. this summer, beginning on May 5th in Evansville, Indiana as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their hit song, “Neon Moon.”

Joining them on their 2022 tour will be Riley Green, obviously, but also a host of other new and rising country stars. Several include “I Hope” singer Gabby Barrett, John Pardi, and Jordan Davis, whose song “Buy Dirt” featuring Luke Bryan, saw a nomination for the ACM Awards’ Single of the Year.

However, that’s just the start of Riley Green’s itinerary. In addition to the REBOOTED 2022 TOUR, Riley Green also plans to join Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan at the Carolina Country Music Fest in June.

Then, just weeks later, he’ll also join modern country megastar Morgan Wallen in Bloomington, IL for Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival.

Although it’s only March, Riley Green has a full summer ahead of him, though spring is already getting off to an exciting start with his show in Alabama this weekend.