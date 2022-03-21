Riley Green Releasing Live Album, ‘We Out Here: Live’

Riley Green is releasing his first live album. Fans who missed his We Out Here tour will certainly appreciate the chance to enjoy him live.

“I’ve always wanted to record a live album and the We Out Here tour was the perfect way to do it,” wrote Green on Instagram. “We had a blast on the road with all of y’all and this album is from our show in Huntsville, Alabama. It’ll be out this Friday and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

Additionally, the tracklist includes a mix of Green’s hits and a cover of “Dixieland Delight” by Alabama.

1. Different ‘Round Here (Live) 2. Get That Man A Beer (Live) 3. If It Wasn’t For Trucks (Live) 4. Put ‘Em On Mine (Live) 5. Georgia Time (Live) 6. When She Comes Home Tonight (Live) 7. I Wish Grandpas Never Died (Live) 8. Hell Of A Way To Go (Live) 9. That’s My Dixie (Live) 10. There Was This Girl (Live) 11. Dixieland Delight (Live) Riley Green

Riley Green Talks Songwriting

Recently, Green also opened up about his songwriting process as well as his climb to fame.

“I think it’s really hard for a new artist to go from ‘Hey, I know this song, but I don’t know who sings it’ into ‘Oh, and that’s a Riley Green song,'” said Green.“I think that probably comes from maybe too much bouncing (around stylistically) with your first few singles.”

However, Green clarified that with the amount of competition in the music industry, it’s important to create your niche. He further added: “Now that you have so much music, this overflow of music, you’ve got to find a way to stand out, and I think that’s kind of by having your own sound.”

Additionally, he said that he didn’t initially put stock into developing a signature sound. For Green, music was about being creative.

“At that time, I didn’t put a whole lot of thought into songwriting, because I was writing just for myself,” Green explained. “I never thought I’d have a record deal and having a song on the radio was never a goal of mine. I didn’t write towards anything, I just wrote what I was thinking.”

After releasing his live album, Riley Green will join country star Luke Bryan for the Raised Up Right tour. Moreover, this massive series of concerts stretches from June into October. It hits most major cities in the South as well as a few in the Northeast. Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock also will appear on select dates.

Riley Green Hits the Road with Luke Bryan

Additionally, Green and Bryan’s tour dates include:

6/9/2022 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center 7/7/2022 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach 7/8/2022 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park 7/9/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood 7/21/2022 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live 7/22/2022 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion 7/28/2022 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion 7/29/2022 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion 7/30/2022 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre 8/5/2022 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater 8/14/2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center 8/18/2022 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre 8/19/2022 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena 8/20/2022 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center 8/25/2022 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center 8/26/2022 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome 8/27/2022 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center 9/8/2022 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center 9/9/2022 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 9/10/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 9/29/2022 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena 9/30/2022 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 10/1/2022 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 10/6/2022 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center 10/7/2022 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena 10/8/2022 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena 10/13/2022 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum 10/14/2022 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater 10/15/2022 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center 10/27/2022 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena 10/28/2022 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fans still hoping to grab tickets over at can do so over at lukebryan.com.