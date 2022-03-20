Riley Green ‘That’s What I’ve Been Told’: Breaking Down the Lyrics

Just a little less than a year after its release, That’s What I’ve Been Told by country music superstar Riley Green has become a go-to track for relaxing and just hanging out/having a good time. The song is on Green’s Behind the Bar album, which made its debut in early July 2021.

Following the release of the single, Riley Green tells Taste of Country that the track is actually about nostalgia. “It just kind of brings you back to childhood. That’s the song that, like Grandpa, is so cool to play even before [recording it]. Something so small and minute of an idea that I would take for granted. Means something to people from rural areas that grew up in small towns.”

‘That’s What I’ve Been Told’

Best Lines: ”If you’re just sayin’ prayers, then you ain’t prayin’/ If both men ain’t shook hands, then it ain’t sold/ When Daddy don’t say nothin’, you better listen/ ‘Cause he won’t be here for long/ And that girl ain’t comin’ back if you let her go/ At least that’s what I’ve been told.”

”If you’re just sayin’ prayers, then you ain’t prayin’/ If both men ain’t shook hands, then it ain’t sold/ When Daddy don’t say nothin’, you better listen/ ‘Cause he won’t be here for long/ And that girl ain’t comin’ back if you let her go/ At least that’s what I’ve been told.” Release Date: July 2021

July 2021 Written By: Riley Green, Chris DeBois, and Bobby Pinson

Riley Green, Chris DeBois, and Bobby Pinson Produced By: Jimmy Harnen and Dann Huff

Riley Green Opens Up About Writing ‘That’s What I’ve Been Told’

During an interview with Country Now, Riley Green opens up about the meaning behind the song. “I wanted it to be a really me song. For lack of a better term. I took that song into a couple co-writers and tried things with it. I’d never done that before. Literally, to have a song 99% written, and not be able to [finish it]. But [Bobby Pinson and Chris DuBois] just got it.”

Riley Green also said that its cool when fans make songs about their lives. He uses the song as an example. “The coolest thing about that song is, [lyrics like], ‘Girls don’t like a kiss that tastes like Skoal.’ Those type of lines are super personal. And then, going out and playing them at a bar, or arena, whatever it is. And hearing the crowd react to those lines. That’s what’s so cool to me. To find something that’s so specific to my life. That people can relate to.”

Riley Green’s ‘That’s What I’ve Been Told’ Lyrics

A Chevy grille ain’t no match for a mailbox

BB guns are good for breakin’ glass

You can buy beer at seventeen

You don’t have to lie if they don’t ask

And girls don’t like a kiss that tastes like Skoal

Least that’s what I’ve been told

They’ll put your ass in jail for stealin’ stop signs

The biggest dog don’t win in every fight

Don’t make a bet you can’t afford to lose

Don’t jump off that river bridge at night

And there’s roads where even Broncos shouldn’t go

At least that what I’ve been told

If you’re just sayin’ prayers, then you ain’t prayin’

If both men ain’t shook hands, then it ain’t sold

When Daddy don’t say nothin’, you better listen

‘Cause he won’t be here for long

And that girl ain’t comin’ back if you let her go

At least that’s what I’ve been told

You better buy your weekend beer before a Sunday

Don’t lay out all night before a game

Don’t let grandpa’s Gibson go

Diesel trucks won’t run on gasoline

You better never love a girl that your mama don’t

Least that what I’ve been told

Riley Green’s ‘That’s What I’ve Been Told’ Ends With Some Looks Back on Childhood Lessons

You better tell that girl that she’s everything you want

‘Cause you’re gonna wish you did if you don’t

If you’re just sayin’ prayers, then you ain’t prayin’

If both men ain’t shook hands, then it ain’t sold

When Daddy don’t say nothin’, you better listen

‘Cause he won’t be here for long

And that girl ain’t comin’ back if you let her go

At least that’s what I’ve been told, oh

You better buy your weekend beer before a Sunday

Don’t lay out all night before a game

Don’t let grandpa’s Gibson go

Diesel trucks won’t run on gasoline

You better never love a girl that your mama don’t

Least that what I’ve been told