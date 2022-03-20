Robert Earl Keen to Play at Brazos Nights as Part of Farewell Tour

Texas native Robert Earl Keen is back two years after the last Brazos Nights event in Waco. The free open air concert halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, Keen will be the opening act on June 24.

After being cancelled for the last two seasons, Robert Early Keen is saying both ‘nice to see you again’ and ‘goodbye’ for his 2022 Farewell Tour. The singer/songwriter will open the show and set the tone for the rest of the evening.

The Waco Tribune-Herald announced that following less COVID cases and restrictions, they are able to have the concert series once again, which concludes on the 4th of July. Running from late April through the July holiday, several country artists will take the stage and light up the town with great music, good times and, we’re sure, a few drinks.

Additionally, the Brazos Nights events are all taking place at McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley. Other artists for the months long run will be announced later this week, but country fans can get excited to know that a true native is kicking off the show.

Keen’s songs have been recorded by some of the greats – including George Straight, Lyle Lovett and Joe Ely. And he was even inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012. It’s safe to say that Robert Earl Keen has covered a lot of ground since he came onto the scene in the mid-1980s.

Rocking everything from country, folk, bluegrass and rock, the famous singer/songwriter is mostly known for his tributes to his roots.

Where Robert Earl Keen Obtained His Guitar

Keen’s tour will cultivate in final public performance on Sept. 4 at the John T. Floores Country Store in Helotes, Texas, followed by a fan appreciation party on Sept. 5, per Music Row.

Keen is known for connecting with his fans at every performance. And also giving a truly personal look into his life and why he writes the music he does. One time he was performing at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas. The singer spoke to the crowd about how he got his guitar. Surprisingly, it was from contributing to a Merle Haggard tribute album.

“As soon as I sent my song in, I got a check for $1,800. I wasn’t even expecting to get paid,” Keen says. “So I thought, ‘cool,’ and I bought this guitar. A few days later, the record producer called me and said, ‘I made a really grave error in accounting.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s perfect, because I bought a really great guitar.’”

While he won’t be performing publicly following the conclusion of his tour, Robert Earl Keen still plans on writing music and working on projects that interest him as much as possible.