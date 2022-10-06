Rock ’N Roll Icons Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi Go Viral With Epic Photo Together

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi were back home in Freehold, New Jersey recently. And what do you do when you’re back home other than stop by the Jersey Freeze? The iconic duo wanted an ice cream cone, so they stopped in to an old favorite. Someone from the ice cream shop snapped a photo and shared it, and it blew up on Instagram. Check out the photo below.

“When two of biggest rock stars in the world show up for ice cream together, it’s worth a picture,” the shop captioned the post.

Fans loved it.

“Jersey FREEZE,” replied on follower.

“A billboard for New Jersey!!!!” said another.

Was it planned? Or was it an accident? One follower wondered how the viral moment happened.

“I wonder if they called each other said hey do you want to hang out today? Lets go get ice cream,” asked one fan.

Still another fan was bummed they missed out on the moment.

“Ahhh I knew I should have went for lunch today … Dinner it will be I guess,” the follower said.

“Why couldn’t I have been there at that time?” asked another.

“Out of all days?? Lucky workers!!” said another.

Bruce Springsteen was born in Long Branch and he spent his childhood in Freehold. Jon Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy and he went to high school in Metuchen. There’s no explanation for the chance encounter, really. Maybe they’re working on a project. Or maybe they just happened to be back home and ran into each other. It looks like the Boss is into some sort of cookie dough creation? Jon Bon Jovi looks to be a fan of the chocolate.

Bruce Springsteen is Finally Returning to the Road

Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band haven’t toured in five years. That was certainly aided by the pandemic, but it was also lengthened by his residency on Broadway. In 2023, the long way is over, and the tour looks to have plenty of room to grow.

The band first announced a run in Europe next summer. That kicks off in Barcelona, Spain at the end of April. It continues until July when it ends in Italy.

But the band went back and finally announced the long-awaited North American dates. Those kick off on February 1 in Tampa, Fla. at Amalie Arena. It’ll wrap with a big Newark, New Jersey show at the Prudential Center on April 14. There are a lot of cities missing on this run. There aren’t many West Coast dates at all. There’s no Nashville. There is a lot of ground to cover for a band that’s been off the road for so long. Many speculate that a stadium run will be added to the fall itinerary. See what’s on the current itinerary and get ticket information at Bruce Springsteen’s website.