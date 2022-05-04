Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees Announced: Dolly Parton, Eminem and More

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tapped its new members, Wednesday. Although Dolly Parton didn’t think she had earned the right for such a career honor, the hall told the country music icon, “congratulations, you’re in.”

So here’s who else besides Dolly who gained entry into the vaunted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is situated on the shores of Lake Erie in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

Those who earned entry as a performer were Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

Judas Priest, along with Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis notched the Musical Excellence Award. Meanwhile, Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten garnered the Early Influence Award.

Voters selected Lionel Richie for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Chair of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Lauded Class for Diversity in Music

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock and roll,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

Adding Dolly Parton certainly makes a group of rockers a diverse one. But it’s not unprecedented for a country music star with crossover appeal to earn entry into the Hall. Other icons who are in both the Rock and Country Halls of Fame include Elvis Presley, Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Chet Atkins, the Everly Brothers and Hank Williams.

Back in March, Parton gave the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a “thanks, but no thanks” when she heard she was on a list of potential inductees.

Parton tried to decline the nomination. And she issued this statement: “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

However, voting already was underway. The Hall told Parton it wasn’t defined by one genre. And more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals vote on each induction class.

Last last week, Parton changed her tune. She told NPR’s Morning Edition that if she received a call from the Hall, she’d “accept gracefully. I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that.”

Eminem was voted into the Hall during his first year of eligibility. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Richie, Eminem Earn Their Spots in Hall

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie has added mentor and judge to his musical resume. The pop star is one of the three judges on American Idol.

Eminem, who was part of a huge Super Bowl Halftime show in February, earned entry in his first year of eligibility. He’s only the 10th hip-hop artist to make it to the Hall. An artist is eligible 25 years after the release of their first recording.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.