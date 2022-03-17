Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Leaves It Up to Voters to Decide Dolly Parton’s Inclusion

The people will be deciding the fate of Dolly Parton. This means the country artist’s future in connection to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is apparently out of her control.

Dolly Parton was amongst several other artists nominated to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. It’s a huge honor — one Dolly Parton didn’t think she quite deserved. The “Jolene” singer asked to have her name removed from the nomination list because she claims she “hasn’t earned that right.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Response to Dolly Parton

Well, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation listened — and decided to ignore her.

Instead, Parton’s name is still on the list of this year’s nominations. The Foundation wants voters to decide whether or not Parton is elected.

“Dolly’s recommendation, along with the other 16 nominees for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said in a statement, according to USA Today.

So, the Foundation is respectfully ignoring her urge to “respectfully bow out” of the entire situation. Her goal was to not take votes away from other nominees she considers to fit into the category better. Regardless, voters will get to choose who best deserves this honor. Parton has not yet responded to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s decision yet.

Other first-time nominees this year include Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, Lionel Richie, and Eminem. Other artists also seeking this prized induction are Kate Bush, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, DEVO, MC5, and New York Dolls.

So, why is Dolly Parton so opposed to her nomination?

Well, its mostly because she aligns with country music the most. However, the Foundation has made it clear that the Hall saves seats for artists that aren’t pure rock. The Hall likes to recognize that good artists know how to pleasantly infuse their music.

Dolly Parton Fans Think She’s Deserving of the World

Parton is in the Country Hall of Fame. If she gets placed in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in addition to the Country Hall of Fame, she will join the ranks of others that did the same like Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Brenda Lee, Hank Williams, and the Everly Brothers.

Rock itself was born from an inspiration of country music and some delightfully rhymic blues.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the Foundation also said.

Dolly Parton also said this flattering nomination inspires her to put out a rock album in the future. She also said she would like to be considered later on after she’s put more work into her rock side.

As always, Parton fans are quick to say she is more than deserving.

Dictionary.com’s Twitter account replied to her post on Monday by writing, “We’re the dictionary, but Dolly is defining the word ‘humility.'” While Parton is awesome and knows it, she also knows she may not be a rock artist quite yet.