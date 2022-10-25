Rock & Roll Icon Steve Miller Leads Wisconsin Marching Band in Legendary Performance: VIDEO

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller visited Madison, Wisc. this weekend. The 79-year-old is a native of Milwaukee, and he attended the University of Wisconsin for a while. He dropped out just six credits shy of earning a degree in literature. While he was there, he formed a band called The Ardells.

Steve Miller returned to Madison to his old stomping grounds. The Wisconsin marching band invited him to lead a version of his own “Swingtown.” Check out a clip from the performance below.

Thanks to the Badgers and Corey Pompey and the University of Wisconsin Marching Band for a great game! Cheers, Steve Miller pic.twitter.com/9O3oWkxmzI — Steve Miller Band (@SMBofficial) October 24, 2022

The official Badger Band account also shared some photos from the day. Check them out in the post below.

Nothing better than a Badger win and a guest conducting appearance by @SMBofficial’s Steve Miller on Homecoming!#OnWisconsin

📸: @pxphotography pic.twitter.com/6MGqCePf4F — Badger Band (@badgerband) October 25, 2022

“Swingtown” was released in 1977. It was the third single from Book of Dreams. It peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s a fixture of game days at Wisconsin. As students do, they have made the song pretty vulgar and there have been several efforts by Wisconsin leaders to ban the song from Wisconsin games because of it.

The two other singles from Book of Love are among the biggest hits that Steve Miller Band had in their career. “Jet Airliner” peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100. And “Jungle Love” peaked at number 23. The album itself reached number two on the Billboard 200.

Steve Miller Returns to the University of Wisconsin

As for Steve Miller’s Badgers? They defeated Purdue on Saturday 35-24. The Badgers haven’t had the best go at it this season, but they still have a decent chance at a postseason. They dropped games to Washington State, Ohio State, Illinois and Michigan State. Wisconsin sits at 4-4 as they head to their bye week.

November is filled with conference matchups for the Badgers. They host Maryland on November 5. Then they’ll travel to Iowa and Nebraska before closing the season with Minnesota at home. They’re currently sitting in fourth place in the Big Ten West. It looks like it’s Illinois’s to lose in the division as the Illini have just one loss.

As it is most years in that league, the title seems like it’ll come down to Michigan and Ohio State over in the East. Penn State sits behind them with just one loss.

Apparently Steve Miller is a good luck charm. It seems the Badgers are 1-0 with the icon directing the band. Maybe throw him on the bus and bring him along for the home stretch.

Steve Miller Band doesn’t do a lot of touring these days, but they do have a couple of dates in the new year. They’ll be at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Fla. on March 23 & 24. Get ticket information for those dates at the band’s website.