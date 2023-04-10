Roger Daltrey Says The Who Probably Won’t Have Another U.S. Tour

Last year, classic rockers The Who brought their music across America on what will probably be their final North American tour. Later this year, the band will launch a European tour with stops in the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. However, they’re not planning to hit the U.S. or Canada this year. In fact, frontman Roger Daltrey recently revealed that they probably won’t be coming back.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Daltrey revealed his thoughts on a future U.S. tour. The outlet asked if The Who had any plans to return to the States for another trek. “Nothing at the moment,” Daltrey said. He added, “There is only one tour we could do, an orchestrated Quadrophenia to round out the catalog. But, that’s one tall order to sing that piece of music, as I’ll be 80 next year. I never say never, but at the moment it’s very doubtful.”

Why The Who Probably Won’t Tour the U.S. Again

However, it isn’t just advancing age that is keeping The Who from returning to the U.S. for another tour. “Touring has become very difficult since COVID,” Daltrey explained. “We cannot get insured and most of the big bands doing arena shows, by the time they do their first show and rehearsals and get the staging and crew together, all the buses and hotels, you’re upwards of $600,000 to a million in the whole,” he added.

“To earn that back, if you’re doing a 12-show run, you don’t start to earn it back until the seventh or eighth show. That’s just how the business works,” Daltrey continued. “The trouble now is that if you get COVID after the first show, you’ve lost that money.”

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Pete Townshend discussed his desire to get off the road. “I had a conversation with Roger. I said to him, ‘I don’t want to be like one of these guys that die on tour.’ I do want to retire,” he said.

Clarifying, Townshend added, “By ‘retire’ I don’t mean retire from being a musician or artist or creator, but retire from the idea that it requires me to say yes to touring for a load of people to get a smile on their face and go home to their wife and go, ‘Hey honey! Everything is fine! The Who are going back on tour!’”

Townshend went on to say, “Roger is of the opinion that he wants to sing until he drops. That’s not my philosophy of life. There are other things that I want to do, still want to do, and will do, I hope. I hope I’ll live long enough to do them.”