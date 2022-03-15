Rolling Stones Announce ‘SIXTY’ Tour for Band’s 60th Anniversary

The everlasting Rolling Stones will hit the road again in Europe for a “SIXTY” Tour to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary.

This “SIXTY” tour will the British rockers performing in stadiums across Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, and the Netherlands. There are also two city venues in England.

ABC News reported the Rolling Stones would also play at Liverpool for the first time in more than 50 years, along with two Hyde Park shows in London.

Historically, Hyde Park was where the band played a 1969 free festival two days after founding member Brian Jones’s death.

Rollings Stones Tour, Still Making Their Mark On Fans

Mick Jagger (78), Keith Richards (78), and Ronnie Wood (74) say they’ll perform their hits again. An early setlist mentions they’ll perform “Gimme Shelter,” “Paint It Black,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Tumbling Dice,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Start Me Up,” and many more hits. They will also have “a selection of unexpected tracks” from their vast song collection.

“Looking forward to seeing you all this summer!” Jagger wrote on Twitter. He captioned a video of the band performing live across the decades.

Band Taking Steve Jordan On Road Again

Drummer Steve Jordan will hit the road with the boys starting on June 1. Jordan joined the band founder Charlie Watts died last year at age 80.

The band plays in Madrid before wrapping up the “SIXTY” tour in Stockholm.

A band press release promises ” a spectacular new … production, including a massive stage, cutting edge lighting and state of the art video design.”

Last year’s “No Filter” tour, the band’s first one without Watts in the band’s history, was a huge success. According to InTix, the band sold 577,303 tickets with a $226.75 tour average.

The two-month, 14-show tour grossed $130,906,734 and averaged over $10 million per show. Along with Harry Styles, the band had one of the most successful tours of 2021.

Besides Mick, Keith Richards commented on the band announcement. The BBC took note of his fellow bandmates.

“Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over,” said Richards added.

Richards reflected on the special sixtieth anniversary. He added that he’s “always said the best place for rock and roll is on being on stage with the Stones.”

The guitarist also said he was “looking forward to rehearsing with Mick, Ronnie, and some friends.

“The wheels are in motion,” Richards said. “See you all very soon.”

Wood reflected on all the smiles he saw while performing at European venues.

“It’s heart-warming,” Wood said. “I’m glad we make people happy every time we play live. Can’t wait to get on this brand-new stage with the boys and have some fun.”