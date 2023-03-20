Rolling Stones Is Being Sued Over Allegedly Plagiarizing Latest Single ‘Living in a Ghost Town’

A few years after The Rolling Stones released its single Living in a Ghost Town, the legendary rock band is reportedly being sued for allegedly plagiarizing the new track.

Classic Rock reports that The Rolling Stones are now being sued for copyright infringement over Living in a Ghost Town. The group released the single in the spring of 2020. The lawsuit was filed in Louisiana on March 10th by songwriter Sergio Garcia Fernandez, who is also known as Angelslang. He claims that Mick Jagger and Keith Richards “misappropriated many of the recognized and key protected elements” of his singles So Sorry and Seed of God in Living in a Ghost Town.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Universal Music Group, Inc., BMG Rights Movement, LLC, and Promopub B.V. Garcia are listed as defendants in the suit. In court documents, Fernandez claims he gave a demo CD of the songs to a member of Jagger’s family. He also said that Jagger had received the disc.

Fernandez further claims in the documents that Living in a Ghost Town resembles vocal melodies, the chord progressions, the drum beat patterns, the harmonica parts, the electric bass line parts, the tempos, and other key signatures to his So Sorry and Seed of God songs. The band hasn’t responded to the lawsuit.

The Rolling Stones Wrote ‘Living in a Ghost Town’ During COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdown

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones previously revealed that Living in a Ghost Town was completed while the bandmates were in the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in London and Los Angeles. It was the band’s first release of original material in eight years.

“So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown,” Mick Jagger explained at the time. “And there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now.”

However, Jagger clarified his comments by saying the song wasn’t originally written to reference the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was written about being in a place which was full of life and then is now all bereft of life, so to speak,” Jagger told Billboard. He also recalled when he went back to the original lyrics, they were “full of imagery” about plagues. “I never actually used that,” The Rolling Stones frontman continued. “But it was all there. It was very close to the times we’re living through now.”

Jagger then said that he and Richards agreed that releasing the single during lockdown was actually the right time. But they changed some things with the lyrics after realizing some of it was “too dark.”

“I don’t know what frame of mind I must have been,” Jagger added about writing the song.