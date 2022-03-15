Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards Reveals He Quietly Quit Smoking

Legendary guitarist Keith Richards quit smoking, so if you bump into him somewhere, don’t offer him a cigarette.

The 78-year-old told CBS Sunday Morning that he doesn’t miss his 55-year habit. He talked about giving up the habit two years ago. Ultimate Classic Rock also picked up on the interview.

Richards, Mick Jagger, and Ronnie Wood announced this week they’re going back on tour to celebrate their 60th anniversary as a band. Steve Jordan returns on drums to fill in for the late Charlie Watts.

The men will hit 14 European shows this summer starting June 1.

Did Keith Richards Give Up Smoking And Alcohol Too?

Well, not precisely on the alcohol. Richards just cut back on that habit since it’s not been as satisfying lately.

But that smoking thing is pretty big with him. That’s pretty impressive. If rock stars like Richards can do it, so can you.

Richards said he doesn’t think about it “much anymore” after getting a few nicotine patches “for a few weeks.”

“Sometimes, you know, a bell rings, something inside says, ‘Hey, pal – enough!’ So I just put the hammer on it.”

Why, after so many years, did Richards take the plunge? He said he was “probably getting on a bit!”

The star said “luckily” he doesn’t miss smoking and “it makes him feel good.”

Another benefit from the life-altering decision? Richards said he has more wind in his lungs. He said he missed it while rehearsing for the “No Filter” tour last August and noticed his body felt better.

Notably, Richards said he had “10 times more wind” in his lungs.

I guess it helps with singing the chorus on those songs. Mick can’t do it all by himself, after all.

Richards Still Misses Late Bandmate

The guitarist still can’t believe former bandmate Charlie Watts is gone.

Maybe that helped Richards take stock in his health, but Watts was a former smoker too. Though the drummer quit smoking in the 1980s, he developed throat cancer in 2004. Watts went through radiotherapy, and his cancer went into remission. Watts, however, died last year, and his family didn’t reveal his cause of death.

Richards said Watts’ death “came as quite a shock.” But the man thought Watts knew he was seriously ill.

Richards said Watts “had been trying to keep it under wraps last year.”

The man said he thought Watts “just got hit with a double whammy, bless his soul.”

Richards said he felt Watts would have wanted the Rolling Stones to get back on tour without him. However, the two men never talked about it.

“Yeah, that is strange, to turn suddenly, and after all these years, you just expect that face,” he said.