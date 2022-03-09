Ronnie Dunn, Bob Weir Join Sammy Hagar for a Surprise Performance in Nashville

Sammy Hagar, Ronnie Dunn, and Bob Weir might be in their golden years, but they’re still rocking just as hard as they did in the 70s and 80s. And last night in the historic Nashville venue, The Ryman, Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar welcomed his old friends to join him on stage for a surprise performance.

The concert began with Sammy Hagar & The Circle performing their usual selection of Van Halen and Hagar tunes. Halfway through the set, however, the Buddy Holly classic “Not Fade Away” began to play, at which point Bob Weir, iconic guitarist of Grateful Dead made his way onto the stage. Like Hagar, Weir is a huge Buddy Holly fan, and regularly adds “Not Fade Away” to the setlist of Grateful Dead shows.

As if that wasn’t enough to get the audience excited, Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn then joined his friends on stage, singing a verse of the Buddy Holly track. Dunn’s appearance was brief, but Bob Weir stuck around for a rendition of “Rock and Roll,” a Led Zeppelin staple.

Led Zeppelin is always a good idea, but the selection is made more special by the fact that The Circle’s drummer is none other than Jason Bonham, the son of the late John Bonham, legendary Led Zeppelin drummer.

Finally, to round off the night of fun, Gavin DeGraw joined Hagar and his bandmates on stage for the finale, Van Halen‘s “When It’s Love.”

Sammy Hagar and Ronnie Dunn Slam Cancel Culture

Early last year, Blake Shelton released a new song entitled “Minimum Wage,” a track that did not sit well with the internet. Social media exploded with cries of outrage over the country legend’s tribute to the working man, most with one of two reasons behind their complaints. It was either “Blake Shelton is a multi-millionaire singing about being broke” or “Blake Shelton released a song about being broke during a pandemic.”

Well, Sammy Hagar and Ronnie Dunn caught wind of the outrage aimed at Blake Shelton and came to their fellow artist’s defense. In a lengthy social media post, Ronnie Dunn said, “The ‘beef’ is yet another of those misguided social issue (cultural scams) that are concocted to further divide this country.”

Dunn went into detail about his poor upbringing and how his parents’ minimum wage jobs kept their family afloat. He ended with, “The entire world wants to hitch a free ride on the American Dream. Those that don’t want to diminish or destroy it. Read the full lyrics to Blake’s song. Hell, I wish I’d written it. Signed, American Made, Country Music singin’, song writin’, millionaire sumb-tch!”

Touched by the replies from Sammy Hagar and Ronnie Dunn, Blake Shelton took to Twitter to express his gratitude. He writes, “When your fans, Ronnie Dunn, and Sammy Hagar have your back, it’s gonna be a good year.”