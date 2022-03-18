Ronnie Dunn Thanks Morgan Wallen for the Opportunity to Join Him on Stage

When one of country music‘s living legends is thanking you, then you know you’ve found success. At least that’s the case for country megastar Morgan Wallen. Fans at the “Sand In My Boots” singer’s three-night tour stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena had all the St. Patrick’s Day luck with them on Thursday when Brooks & Dunn singer Ronnie Dunn surprised the crowd, joining the young artist on stage. And now, in his latest Instagram post, the “Neon Moon” legend is thanking Wallen for the opportunity to play a part on Night 2 of the series of shows.

“So much appreciation to [Morgan Wallen] and his generosity for allowing me to crash his stage last night,” Ronnie Dunn wrote. “His kind of talent comes along only once in a blue moon[!]”

As a Country Music Hall of Famer, Ronnie Dunn knows what he’s talking about when it comes to talent in the industry. And Morgan Wallen continues to thrive in the genre, marking multiple career milestones just in the last few weeks.

In the comments beneath Ronnie Dunn’s post, country music fans shared their love for the talented duo.

“Yesss! A couple of legends right there!” wrote one of the star’s followers.

Another wrote, “The future and a legend [o]n one stage – Awesome!”

Other fans shared their experience from the night and their hopes for a future Morgan Wallen/Ronnie Dunn collab at future concerts and events.

Ronnie Dunn Remains an Avid Morgan Wallen Supporter

Ronnie Dunn’s Thursday night praise following his performance alongside Morgan Wallen at the Bridgestone Arena is hardly the first time he’s complimented the young artist. Despite what country music fans and artists might think of his music, his style, or his mullet, the Brooks & Dunn legend has always expressed support for the young country star.

Last summer, as Morgan Wallen was making his way back into country music’s good graces, Ronnie Dunn shared high praise for the 2022 ACM Awards winner. During a segment on his SiriusXM radio show, “Ronnie Dunn’s Road Trip,” the country icon said, “[Morgan Wallen is] one of the most talented singer-songwriters in a long time.”

He’d just concluded spinning Wallen’s older hit, “Talkin’ Tennessee” when he expressed his appreciation for the young star.

In the months since Ronnie Dunn first shouted out Morgan Wallen, we’ve seen the pivotal star achieve the most popular album across all genres in 2021, with Dangerous: The Double Album. Earlier this month, he won 2022’s ACM Album of the Year Award, competing alongside collections like Thomas Rhett’s Country Again: Side A and Chris Young’s Famous Friends.

As if that weren’t an achievement in itself, he also broke a major Billboard record, long-held by pop icon Taylor Swift. After claiming the title for most popular album across all genres, Dangerous: The Double Album spent 60 weeks in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. Taylor Swift’s 2008 album, Fearless, previously spent held the record, with 59 weeks spent in the Top 10 slot.

Most significantly though, Morgan Wallen encouraged country music consumption growth. Of the year’s top 200 songs, 37 were categorized under country music, and three of those alone were Morgan Wallen hits.