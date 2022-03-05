ryan-bingham-drops-epic-highlight-video-from-his-show-at-the-san-antonio-rodeo

Following his performance at the San Antonio Rodeo, singer and Yellowstone actor Ryan Bingham took to his Instagram account to drop an epic highlight video of the event.

“Big thanks to San Antonio Rodeo for the awesome show!” Ryan Bingham declares in his post. The organizers of the rodeo also responded to the singer and actor’s post by commenting, “The best finals performance EVER.”

Ryan Bingham also shared some snapshots of his performance at the rodeo earlier this week. “Thank you, San Antonio! It was an honor to play for you at the Rodeo this year!”

Along with the Rodeo performance, Ryan Bingham is set to take the stage at the Choctaw Theater in Durant, Oklahoma on March 11th. He will also be performing at the Joint-Hard Rock & Casino in Catoosa, Oklahoma on March 12th, and Rodeo Austin in Austin, Texas on March 15th.

Before His San Antonio Rodeo Performance, Ryan Bingham Opens Up About Life Prior to His Singing and Acting Careers

During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ryan Bingham reflected on his acting and singing growth throughout the years. “Most of the time, I had to have some kind of day job,” the Yellowstone star recalled about his life before his career. “Doing hard labor, construction, or digging holes.”

Ryan Bingham went on to say that he could make the same amount of money in a couple of hours singing small gigs as he did digging holes all day. “That’s when I realized: I don’t know if I’ll ever make it or become anything. But if I could make 100 bucks a night playing in bars with my guitar, it’s a hell of a lot better than digging holes.”

While chatting about his songwriting approach, Ryan Bingham explained, “I’ve tried to make a conscious effort to write lighter songs. But when I’m having those hard times, it’s almost like I can’t keep it from coming out. I’ll just pick the guitar and it just pours out. Then I record it. And there ain’t really no looking back. A lot of it, I try to leave on the page. But then I got to go sing it over and over. People want to hear the songs.”

In regards to being a secondary character on Yellowstone, Ryan Bingham admitted that he never really knows if he’ll be coming back until the crew tells him. “You’re on a need-to-know basis, for sure. Sometimes you’ll hear from another cast member that they’ll be back. So you got an idea of when they’re telling us. I got the call recently. And they said that they were going to start back up.”