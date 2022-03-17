Sam Hunt Brings Rob Gronkowski Onstage During Recent Concert

Sam Hunt recently shocked fans by bringing NFL star Rob Gronkowski onstage during a performance. While the football player didn’t share his musical talents with the crowd, the Tampa-area crowd still enjoyed seeing the surprised guest.

Hunt’s concert was his first performance since news about the singer’s divorce from wife Hannah Lee Fowler broke in February.

Sam Hunt returned to live performances with the NFL player at the Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Florida. Gronkowski joined his country pal onstage during a performance of Hunt’s hit 2017 song, “Body Like A Backroad,” and the grand finale of the show.

Although Hunt offered the football player the microphone, Gronkowski instead danced around the stage and greeted surrounding fans.

Sam Hunt might be a well-known country star, but he used to make more in common with the Buccaneers tight end. Before moving to Nashville to pursue a career in country music, the singer played football in high school and college. He also unsuccessfully tried out for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008.

Sam Hunt Shocked to Learn Fans Continued Listening to His Music After 2020

It looks like the Georgia-born singer’s career is moving pretty smoothly. However, he didn’t really expect things to continue thriving after the COVID-19 pandemic first took hold of people’s lives in 2020.

Now in 2022, things are slowly starting to resemble life before. Believe it or not, country music artists found themselves surprised to find their careers continuing to thrive. Despite the past two year’s circumstances, fans are still finding themselves drawn to their latest music releases.

Last year, Sam Hunt found himself readjusting to the new normal when it came to touring and releasing music. He even had a hard time believing fans still wanted to listen to his music after 2020.

In 2021, the singer made an appearance on Cody Allen’s CMT iHeart Radio program. Hunt revealed his doubt as to whether fans were too caught up in the events of the pandemic to be listening to new music.

“Is anybody listening?” the singer remembered asking himself. Although he spent much time doubting, his song “Breaking Up Was Easy In the 90s,” played across several radio stations upon release. Not only that, another song of his, “Hard To Forget,” began playing on major FM and XM radio stations.

Along with getting used to making new music again, the singer dealt with adjusting to life on the road again. Only this time, in a full-size tour bus. Although there was more room on the newest bus, Hunt revealed to Allen he got used to the deep sounds of the older van as it rolled down the highway at night.

“If you have a good driver, you can sleep pretty well,” Hunt claimed. Well, that may be, but he’s likely able to sleep even better on a vehicle that didn’t make odd sounds on the regular.