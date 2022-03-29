Sammy Hagar Releases New Bartending Book With 85 of His Favorite Cocktails

Turns out Sammy Hagar is just as good behind the bar as he is on stage. The rockstar has just released a new bartending book that walks us through 85 of his favorite combinations of libations.

As a rockstar that came to the main stage in 1985, he has come to know just about every popular cocktail that slid across the bar within the past 30 years. So, now, he’s decided to grace the rest of us with some of his well-earned spirit knowledge in Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits: 85 Personal Favorites from the Red Rocker. Within his new bartending book, Sammy Hagar walks home barflies through some foundations of the trade to enforce proper technique while handling both simple and complex ingredients. Much like the guitar, you have to learn your scales in cocktails before you learn how to shred.

Further in Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits: 85 Personal Favorites from the Red Rocker, the rockstar shares some of his favorite recipes from locals that he has met during his many international tours. One chapter is called “Splash of Aloha!, Hawaii’s coolest cocktails,” and another is “Mas Tequila, South of the Border cocktails.”

Sammy Hagar was incredibly excited to share his latest bartending book with fans of the Red Rocker.

“I wrote this book for the Redheads,” Hagar said in a press release.

He continued, “I have been working and studying the art of making and drinking cocktails for decades now and have finally pulled together all of my favorites, my knowledge on how to do it, and what you need to throw the best parties with the best cocktails. I guarantee this is the only cocktail book you will ever need.”

Celebrities Share Their Thoughts on Sammy Hagar’s New Bartending Book

Not surprisingly, the bartending book has resonated with fellow music icons, including country singer Toby Keith. According to the “I Love This Bar” singer, Hagar knows his stuff behind the bar.

“I’ve spent many nights with Sambo in Cabo, Vegas, his house, my house. . . .The guy knows how to shake it up in more ways than one!” Keith wrote in a review.

Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits: 85 Personal Favorites from the Red Rocker also includes a foreword from Guy Fieri, who helped Hagar develop his second tequila, Santo Fino Blanco. Hagar’s first tequila was Cabo Wabo.

Proud to support his good friend and business partner’s work, Fieri wrote, “One of the greatest things about Sammy is how he loves to share all of these experiences with his friends, family, and fans, and this book is a perfect example of that.”

Redheads can find the bartending book on Amazon for $29.99 and is the perfect addition to anyone’s bar who loves good music as much as they love good booze.