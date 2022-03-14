Sammy Hagar Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of His Pre-Show Routine

In a new TikTok, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar showed off his hilarious pre-show routine. Hagar, who rose to musical fame in the 1970s with the band Montrose, seems to be living his best life backstage. Hagar was the lead singer of Van Halen from 1985 through 1996 and then again from 2003 through 2005.

The new video shows him warming up, trying to find the right shoes and shirts, and taking plenty of tequila breaks. There are also clips of Hagar chilling with the band as they warm up, shredding on the guitar, playing with an absolutely adorable little dog. Hagar also ponders opening a 1990 bottle of red.

“People ask, why are you guys wearing white in the middle of winter?” He says in a video. “This is winter Camo!”

Sammy Hagar’s Pre-Show Routine Shows He’s Living it Up

You can watch the funny, high energy Tiktok below:

It’s no surprise that Hagar’s a tequila guy considering he also has his own Tequilla brand, Cabo Wabo Tequilla. He also has his own restaurant.

Right now, he’s the lead singer of Chickenfoot as well as Sammy Hagar and the Circle. This Tiktok was taken before one of his shows with the Circle.

Here’s Why Van Halen Vault Music Probably Wont Be Released if Sammy Hagar has a Say

While managing all of his new ventures both musical and otherwise, Hagar also has to weigh how much he wants to reminisce on the past. And when it comes to Van Halen vault music, (unreleased songs that didn’t make albums) it seems Hagar wants it to stay in the vault.

Van Halen left quite the legacy, and specifically decided to cut certain songs before releasing their albums. He doesn’t want to tamper with Van Halen’s legacy or re-write their history by releasing old songs they all decided to keep in “the vault.”

He explained this reasoning further in a February interview with the San Diego Union Tribune.

“Van Halen didn’t have many songs that were completed that didn’t come out. Maybe there’s some stuff we could add background vocals to or that I could write new lyrics for. But I’m leery about doing that. Because the legacy of Van Halen is so great, and – prior to me joining the band – the legacy is pure greatness: Eddie’s guitar work, the band’s playing, the songs,” he said.

“I don’t care what anyone says; putting out [these songs] wouldn’t do anything other than make someone a little money,” he continued.

So for now, fans of Hagar’s are going to have to appreciate the fact that this famous rocker is living in the now.