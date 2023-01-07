Sammy Hagar Tells Wild Story Behind Securing Massive Deal for His Tequila Company

While opening up about his tequila, Cabo Wabo Tequila, Sammy Hagar reveals the backstory about how he secured a massive deal for the brand.

During his TMZ Presents: Sammy Hagar’s Paradise appearance, the former Van Halen singer stated he created his Cabo Wabo Tequila line when other celebrities didn’t consider starting alcohol lines. “Well, the whole thing with Cabo Wabo is that I was the first guy to have a celebrity brand like that. I mean, Jimmy Buff had Margaritaville, but he didn’t have a tequila or a rum or anything. He just had the restaurants. And I had Cabo Wabo.”

Sammy Hagar then spoke about what pushed him to start a tequila business in the first place. “But when I did the tequila thing, it was the passion that I had when I built the Cabo Wabo, I wanted it to be a tequila bar ‘cause I had went to Jalisco and Oaxaca and had had real mescal and real tequila. And it blew my mind. You couldn’t get that stuff in America.”

Sammy Hagar Talks Selling Cabo Wabo in an Unexpected $100 Million Sell to Gruppe Campari

As he recalled more details about selling Cabo Wabo, Sammy Hagar stated he never imagined wanting to sell the brand to begin with. “These people are just trying to buy it from me, and I didn’t want to sell it because I was making so much damn money with it. So then Gruppe Campari comes out and says, ‘Do you want to sell your tequila?’ [I said], ‘Nope.’ They said, ‘You sure? How much?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know. I mean like a $100 million or something like that.’ And they just looked at each other and said, ‘Okay.’”

Sammy Hagar described the situation as being the craziest thing that’s ever happened in his life. “I started laughing so hard, I couldn’t finish the conversation. I put my head on the table, probably fell on the ground laughing. It’s kind of the guy I am when I get going. I roll around the ground and all that, you know. Something like that is freaking life-changing and it really f—s with your confidence in a good way.”

However, Sammy Hagar went on to say he thought he could probably do anything after that deal. This included some unrealistic ideas. “I realized then that I can probably do anything, probably if I were younger, I’d say, ‘Hey, I don’t like the President of the United States, I’m gonna run for president. I mean, that’s how much confidence something like that gives you.”

The Former Van Halen Bandmate Offers His Own Business Advice

Meanwhile, Sammy Hagar revealed that while his business was highly successful, he didn’t know anything about the spirits and liquor industry, as well as branding, prior to starting Cabo Wabo.

“People say, ‘How did you do that?’ I said, ‘I don’t know how I did it, but I know how to do it, you know?’” Sammy Hagar stated. “And that’s kind of been my slogan ever since. It’s like, sure, I can do that. The more I learn about big business is that CEOs and all those guys that run these big companies, a lot of ‘em don’t really know what they’re doing either. They just have good instincts.”