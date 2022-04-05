Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina Are Returning to ‘American Idol’

Scotty McCreery and Laren Alaina are revisiting American Idol for its upcoming 20th-anniversary episode.

The two are among a list of fan favorites heading to the show for what’s being called The Great Idol Reunion. Other alums include Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence, and Grace Kinstler.

The show will pair the singers for special duet performances. And McCreery and Alaina will take the stage together.

The duo competed against each other in Season 10. During the finale, McCreery ended up being crowned the winner after singing a rendition of George Strait’s Check Yes or No. And Alaina became the runner-up with Carrie Underwood’s Before He Cheats.

“It’s a testament to this show’s incredible legacy that we are able to celebrate 20 years of American Idol in this extraordinary way,” said showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick. “We are so thrilled to welcome back some of our most beloved alumni from over the years to reunite on the Idol stage. American Idol continues to create superstars just as it has done since 2002 and bringing back these Idol Icons is the perfect way to herald the next generation.”

Scotty McCreery Has Been Busy Since Winning American Idol

In between winning American Idol and returning to the show for a reunion, Scotty McCreery’s been a busy man. The country star’s first post-win album Clear As Day shot straight to number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. And he’s enjoyed a handful of number one hits and an ACM New Artist of the Year award.

The I Love you This Big artist has also been continuing to show his love for George Strait. Recently, he did that by writing a song about the legendary crooner called Damn Strait.

In a statement, he explained that he took special measures to truly honor both country music and Strait in a music video that followed.

“Damn Strait is both a classic country heartbreak song as well as a tribute to George Strait,” he said. “I knew I wanted to film (the video) at a place that paid respect to both elements of the song. When my director Jeff Ray suggested Gruene Hall … I knew that was the perfect location. You can feel the history and the music of country music’s past and present in every inch of that venue. I’ve wanted to visit Gruene Hall for a long time. And now that I have, I’m looking forward to eventually coming back there to do a show.”

McCreery showcased the elements so perfectly that The King of Country himself even gave him a shoutout.

But Scotty McCreery’s recent success doesn’t end with Damn Strait. The singer is currently gearing to hit the road with Tracy Lawrence and Brad Paisley for a massive world tour.