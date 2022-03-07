Scotty McCreery Opens Up About His Tribute to George Strait

Country star Scotty McCreery filmed a brand new music video for his track “Damn Strait” at the infamous Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas.

“‘Damn Strait’ is both a classic country heartbreak song as well as a tribute to George Strait,” McCreery said in a statement. “I knew I wanted to film (the video) at a place that paid respect to both elements of the song. When my director Jeff Ray suggested Gruene Hall … I knew that was the perfect location. You can feel the history and the music of country music’s past and present in every inch of that venue. I’ve wanted to visit Gruene Hall for a long time, and now that I have, I’m looking forward to eventually coming back there to do a show.”

McCreery joins several other stars that have filmed at the historic dance hall. The “American Idol” star shared that his George Strait tribute is one of his favorite tracks he’s put out.

“‘Damn Strait,‘ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever had the pleasure of singing,” said McCreery. “It’s an ode to George (Strait). All about being your classic country heartbreak song and probably one of my favorite videos, if not the favorite video I’ve shot. Getting to do it there – Gruene, where George cut his teeth – was pretty awesome for a young 28-year-old guy like me in country music. It meant the world.”

Scotty McCreery Chose a Historical Venue for George Strait Tribute Video

Scotty McCreery knew he wanted to film the George Strait tribute in Texas. When Gruene Hall came up in conversation, the singer knew there was no better place to film the video. George Strait got his start with the group, “Ace in the Hole Band” in the venue.

“Just kind of looking around all the pictures on the wall and all the stories they have up about George.. Kind of how they got started,” said McCreery. “It’s kind of like the ghost of country music past, you know, right there on stage.”

Mary Jane Nalley, co-owner of Gruene Hall says that McCreery’s George Strait tribute truly captures the spirit and history of the legendary venue.

George Strait Approves of the Track

“It just encompassed everything about the hall and what makes it special… But it also harkens back to the time that George was here and how much fun we had when he played,” said Nalley. “And just to be able to share that with more people now of what that really means, and it means a lot to us.”

According to McCreery’s social media, George Strait himself approves of the track. The star’s parents posted the video to their social media, and were able to confirm that Strait saw it. “Here it is!” they wrote. “And George approved!”

Scotty McCreery’s George Strait tribute is off of his album “Same Truck” which is available now.