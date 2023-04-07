Sex Pistols’ John Lydon Announces Death of His Wife Nora Forster

On Thursday (April 6th), Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon took to his Twitter to announce that his wife of five decades, Nora Forster, has passed away after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

In the tweet, Lydon’s Twitter account revealed the devastating news. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly 5 decades – has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer. Please respect John’s grief and allow him space. Rest in Peace Nora. Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official.”

It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon's wife of nearly 5 decades – has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer. pic.twitter.com/MmQQdtmrjG — John Lydon Official (@lydonofficial) April 6, 2023

As previously reported, John Lydon’s wife had been suffering from Alzheimer’s since 2018. During an interview with The Mirror in June 2020, Lydon spoke about his wife’s battle with the disease. “Nora has Alzheimer’s… I am her full-time carer and I won’t let anyone mess up with her head. For me, the real person is still there. That person I love is still there every minute of every day and that is my life. It’s unfortunate that she forgets things, well, don’t we all?”

John Lydon and Nora Forester had been married since 1979. He described Nora’s condition as being like a permanent hangover for her. “It gets worse and worse, bits of the brain store less and less memory and then suddenly some bits completely vanish.”

John Lydon Detailed His Quest for Answers While Trying to Help His Wife Get the Best Care Possible

John Lydon then recalled to The Mirror how he and Nora had sought out experts for the best treatment possible as Nora’s condition became worse.

“It’s quite amazing as the alleged experts we have had to deal with at enormous expense have said that they have been very impressed that she never ever forgets me,” Lydon said at the time. “We are constantly there with each other [in her mind] and that bit won’t go.”

John also made sure that Nora was to never go into a care home in Los Angeles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am under lockdown anyway because I am her full-time carer. I don’t need to go out and socialize with buttholes.”

Lydon did admit that the pandemic was pretty difficult on him and his band, Public Image Ltd. “We would have been playing all the way through this. Doing it next year isn’t good enough. There’s been no income so I am f—ing furious and none of this, let me tell you, I don’t care how communist you believe you are, none of it works without a penny in the bank.”