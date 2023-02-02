Sheryl Crow Speaks Out After Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Sheryl Crow was nominated to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m still a little bit in shock,” the singer admitted to PEOPLE during American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert on Feb. 1. “It feels like I’ve been nominated for an Oscar for a 30-year movie. So it’s really cool. I’m really honored.”

The 60-year-old All I Wanna Do singer learned of her nomination on February 1st. Kate Bush, The Spinners, George Michael, The White Stripes, Missy Elliot, Willie Nelson, and The White Stripes were also among the acts named in the possible 2023 class.

Immediately following the announcement Sherly Crow jumped on Instagram to thank whoever nominated her for the award. She also thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her decades-long career.

In a video clip, she shared that she “can’t believe” she holds a nomination. And she shared memories of going to the Hall of Fame as a young girl where she watched major acts like Bob Dylan and Tom Petty. She also admitted that those singers influenced her to start a music career. So being named alongside them all these years later is an unimaginable feat.

“I am blown away by the @rockhall nomination… it really means so much to me. Thank [you] for your support, and for being a part of the voting process!” she captioned. “Love you all!”

Fans Can Help Sheryl Crow Earn a Spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Sheryl Crow won’t know if she’s an official class of 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee until spring. Out of all of the nominations, only five people and/or groups will make it into the coveted organization.

Soon, the Hall of Fame will send ballots to an international voting group that includes over 1,000 artists, historians, and others in the industry. Those voters will pick their top choices of the year. While deciding, they will consider how Crow and the others have influenced music over the decades and how long and illustrious their careers have been.

Fans can also help the organization choose winners. As PEOPLE explained, everyone can vote online every day or in person at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, OH from now through April 28.

The worthy winners will be announced in May. The Hall of Fame will officially welcome them during a televised ceremony this fall.