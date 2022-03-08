Shooter Jennings Is Stepping Away from Touring: Here’s Why

He has a new rock project, has been focusing more on production lately, and that’s mostly why Shooter Jennings is taking a break from touring. At least as a solo act. A career that started with the hit single 4th of July and then hit a low point after Black Ribbons in 2010. There’s a lot more work he has to do outside of his solo career though.

Fans might have noticed that Shooter isn’t out in the public much anymore. His turn towards production has been something that has rejuvenated his career and given it new meaning. Being the son of Outlaw Country stars and wanting to be the next Trent Reznor as a kid don’t always go together. However, that’s what Jennings has done in his life. He has tried the country thing, he’s been to the rock side, and of course, has mastered his keyboard and synth skills. However, it’s other people’s music that he has been focused on.

“During the last three years I have had the great opportunity to begin a second chapter in my musical life as a full-time music producer,” Shooter explained in a statement. “This has brought a creative joy to my life that I’ve strived to reach since I was a young man and I really never knew was out there waiting for me. Working with other artists in collaboration to bring their visions to fruition has given me a whole other level of creative satisfaction.”

Shooter Jennings isn’t touring, but he’s got a good thing going. He paired up with Brandi Carlile and won some Grammys. Brought Tanya Tucker into the 21st century. His latest country project is with Jason Boland & the Stragglers on a concept album The Light Saw Me.

Shooter Jennings Takes Break from Tours, But New Music Is Coming

So, Shooter Jennings isn’t going on tour as a solo act. However, his newest project, a rock album with the uniquely talented Yelawolf is coming out this Friday, March 11. The group and the album are both dubbed Sometimes Y. A nod to the unlikely nature of this pairing and the music that will be on the album.

Already, the group has released three singles, each with a music video to boot. Make Me A Believer, Rock n’ Roll Baby, and Jump Out the Window have all been released. These are tunes pulled from the 1980s and fueled with modern style.

“The songs on the forthcoming album are as addictive as they are unpredictable, mixing ’80s bombast and arena-rock energy with country earnestness and hip-hop swagger,” a press release for the group says.

Shooter won’t be on the road, however, it would be hard to see him not tour with Yelawolf. The Sometimes Y project will be special. So, keep your eyes out for that this Friday.