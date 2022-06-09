Should Kid Rock Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Twitter Is in a Full-on Debate

A storm is brewing on Twitter. There’s a whole lot of debate about whether Kid Rock belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There’s a lot to be said about the controversial artist. He’s sold over 25 million albums, and his influence has been apparent throughout the years. Even with some of the extracurricular parts of his music career that distract from the product itself, the argument is there.

This is the tweet that got the conversation really started.

Kid Rock deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 7, 2022

This fan below listed a few reasons Kid Rock deserves to be in the hall. How much do you buy it, Outsiders? Does the singer-songwriter deserve to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, or is it a little too much at the moment?

Kid Rock deserves being the Hall of Fame because he's done the breakdancing he's done rapping he's done country music he's done concerts he's recorded albums he's been number one of the billboard he can play instruments he can do a DJ he is Mr badass m*********** music — Thomas Quinterro (@QuinterroThomas) June 7, 2022

Of course, there were plenty of people that feel Rock doesn’t need to be in the hall. There are a lot of acts that haven’t been inducted yet, and it should be a prestigious honor for the best of the best. When you take into account that a lot of these acts listed by this fan below aren’t in the Hall of Fame, it feels like he might have to wait a long time. So, at 51-years-old, Kid Rock might be Papaw Rock if he gets in.

Whoa there, Nick.



Kansas isn't in the Hall of Fame yet, despite writing some of the greatest music ever.



Neither are Foreigner, Boston, NIN, Rage Against The Machine, David Bowie, Iron Maiden, Slayer, or Judas Priest.



Kid Rock's got a long line ahead of him for the HoF, dude. — J. W. Tompkins (@JWTompkins1) June 8, 2022

While there were some good points both ways, I think we can come to a decision, Outsiders. We just have to break things down a bit. Go back in the catalog.

Kid Rock in the Hall of Fame? Here’s his Resume

So, if we’re going to have this conversation, we gotta look at facts. The fact is, Kid Rock has a very impressive catalog. Looking at record sales, charts, and more. That’s what it tells you. And, for what it’s worth, this Outsider thinks he has a strong argument.. one day at least.

Politics do not matter when it comes to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame… well, not those politics. After struggling as a rap artist and bouncing from independent to labels, Kid Rock had to find a different avenue. He started his own Top Dog label and released Devil Without a Cause. That album went Diamond and was No. 4 on the charts in the United States.

Songs like “Bawitdaba,” “Cowboy,” “I Am The Bullgod,” and the title track were all hits. And, he wasn’t done there. His second release in 2001, Cocky featured a more refined sound. He was still fusing rock and rap and country. However, the focus was more on a southern rock/country sound.

And how did that go? Well, it reached No. 3 on the charts and is a 5x Platinum-certified record. And who could forget “Picture” with Sheryl Crow? A self-titled album that went Platinum and Top-10 on the charts, and then the rebirth of Kid Rock as an artist. Rock n Roll Jesus was No. 1 and went 3x Platinum.

That doesn’t even account for many of the artists that he influenced over the years. Not to mention the role he played in an explosion of alternative music that came out of Detroit and Michigan in the 1990s. There’s more to him than meets the eye.

Kid Rock, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? I don’t think it will happen in the next decade, but it could happen one day.