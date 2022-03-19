‘Somebody’s Problem’ By Morgan Wallen Lyrics: Breaking Down the Hit Song

I’ve had the Morgan Wallen song “Somebody’s Problem” from “Dangerous: the Double Album” on repeat for a while now, just listening, breaking down the lyrics, and I have to say, this song is strangely sweet. It presents to us this picture of a girl whose beauty gets her into trouble, and she knows it. She shows up at a party and this guy zeros in on her as someone he wants to meet, immediately. And he knows she’s trouble, but she’s going to be his trouble.

‘Somebody’s Problem’

Best Lines: “Shе’s somebody’s problem and somebody’s problem’s / About to be mine”, “Kinda girl that goes from tryin’ to just to get her number / To slidin’ through the summer to talkin’ ’bout love”

“Shе’s somebody’s problem and somebody’s problem’s / About to be mine”, “Kinda girl that goes from tryin’ to just to get her number / To slidin’ through the summer to talkin’ ’bout love” Release Date: January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021 Written by: Ernest K. Smith, Jacob Durrett, Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson

Ernest K. Smith, Jacob Durrett, Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson Produced by: Joey Moi

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Somebody’s Problem’ Says: ‘She’s Trouble, and I’m Going to Make it My Business’

I think that’s kind of cute. The first verse introduces this girl, painting a picture of what she could be like.

A ‘bama red four-runner pulled into the party

With a 30-A sticker on the back windshield

Two-tone tank top slippin’ off her shoulder

Kinda girl when she steps out, the world stands still

So, she’s pretty and well-traveled, and she drives a red 4-Runner. She sounds great already. And this guy knows what he’s getting into, judging by the chorus.

She’s somebody’s problem, somebody’s goodbye

Somebody’s last call number that they can’t find;

Somebody’s best day, somebody’s worst night / Somebody’s reason

For leavin’ on the porch light

Thinkin’ ’bout them tan lines, and I’m thinkin’ damn, I’d

Love to drown in them heartbreaker blue eyes

Shе’s somebody’s problem and somebody’s problem’s

About to be mine

This girl is special; she’s beautiful, and probably smart, and elusive. She knows how to play the game, and she’s always playing it. This guy in the song knows things probably won’t turn out the best, but for now, he’s going to make it his business to get to know this girl.

From Struggling to Get Her Number, to Falling in Love, Things Move Fast in ‘Somebody’s Problem’

I like to think this song is happening within the time it takes this girl to get out of her car at the party. The guy is staring at her, and all this is going through his mind while she climbs out of her 4-Runner in slow motion. So, now he can tell exactly what kind of girl she is, and he still wants to get to know her. Things will likely move fast and intense in that relationship, but the speaker is bound and determined to have this girl.

Maybe it will end in tears, and once the summer is over she’ll wake up and realize she wants to move on. She is fickle, after all. But, for now, in the moment where she’s getting out of her car, this guy has realized that he wants to be in her life for however long she’ll let him.

The Inspiration Behind ‘Somebody’s Problem’

Morgan Wallen wrote “Somebody’s Problem” with Ernest, of “Flower Shops” fame. Wallen related a story to American Songwriter in 2021 about the inspiration for the song. According to Wallen, he and Ernest were driving on the freeway when they spotted a beautiful woman in the car next to theirs.

“I looked at her and said, ‘Man, I wonder who that is,'” he said. “Ernest looked at me and said, ‘I don’t know, looks like somebody’s problem to me.'” Wallen looked at Ernest and said, “Yeah, we’re definitely writing that today.”

“Somebody’s Problem” just goes to show that inspiration can strike from anywhere, at any time. A seemingly innocuous moment, like seeing a beautiful woman, can spark a hard-hitting, romantic song full of longing and intensity. Morgan Wallen and Ernest are both incredible songwriters on their own, but when they come together they can create amazing things.