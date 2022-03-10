Spotify Loses 1.5M Subscribers Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Says Joe Rogan Controversy Had Minimal Impact

Spotify has lost 1.5 million subscribers since Russia launched a war on Ukraine. On Wednesday, Spotify CFO Paul Vogel revealed the news at Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. A Spotify spokesperson also revealed that Russia represents less than 1% of the service’s total revenue.

What We Know

The Joe Rogan controversy led to several boycotts of Spotify

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Spotify has lost countless subscribers

In the wake of the war, Spotify closed its offices in Russia

As many know, the recent controversy over podcaster Joe Rogan led to several boycotts of the streaming service. However, Vogel hinted at the controversy and didn’t mention Rogan by name.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Spotify was trending ahead of its Q1 guidance of adding 8 million total users. This includes 3 million paying customers. Therefore, that suggests that Spotify didn’t lose too many users due to the Joe Rogan controversy.

Vogel did acknowledge the controversy though. “Going through a little bit of controversy, there’s always going to be some impact.

Since Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, Spotify closed its offices in Russia. They also pulled content from Kremlin-affiliated media outlets RT and Sputnik. Not only that, but Vogel also said that they also stopped accepting ads in Russia and are longer collecting premium subscription revenue.

Songwriters Organize Protest of Spotify in Los Angeles Over Royalties, Joe Rogan Controversy

It’s no secret that these days when Spotify loses subscribers, people will bring up the Joe Rogan controversy. However, non-celebrities weren’t the only ones to take a step back from the popular music streaming service. Back in February, several music lovers in Los Angeles took a stand for more than Rogan’s controversy.

Last month, many songwriters in Los Angeles, organized a peaceful protest against Spotify, amid controversies and royalty disputes. Grammy-winning songwriter Tiffany Red and the advocacy group the 100 Percenters led the protest on February 28.

According to their website, the group’s mission is “for all music creatives to have equitable access to opportunities, revenue streams, education, and support.”

“Spotify was built on the backs of the music creators, yet we have the smallest piece of the pie,” Tiffany Red said in a statement about the protest. “Songwriters and producers deserve to make a living wage, but instead, the [digital service providers] and record labels are making billions while we make peanuts. Enough is enough”

The 100 Percenters also released a statement. “Songwriters are currently paid less than a penny per stream by Spotify, despite the streaming giant offering Rogan hundreds of millions for a podcast. Years of paltry royalty rates, the recent Joe Rogan controversy, and a mass exodus from the platform by high-profile artists have created the perfect storm; the Spotify curtain is being pulled back — and underpaid songwriters are finally being heard.”