Stephen Stills on the Passing of David Crosby: ‘Shocked But Not Surprised’

Classic rock legend Stephen Stills recently weighed in on former bandmate David Crosby’s “shocking” death. Crosby died on Jan. 18 after suffering from a long, undisclosed illness; but his death still came as a surprise to many, as he was actively working on new music when he passed.

“I love the guy,” Stills said of Crosby in an interview with Rolling Stone. “He was a big force in my life and a towering musician. He was all excited about his new band. [My son] Christopher was in his band, and they were going to get back on the road a little. He just went to take a nap and didn’t come back. When you think about it, it beats the hell out of being in a hospital with people beating on your chest or something.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In the late 1960s, David Crosby formed the supergroup Crosby, Stills, and Nash with Buffalo Springfield’s Stephen Stills and Graham Nash of the Hollies. The trio became a quartet in 1969 when Neil Young joined their ranks.

Stills also reflected on he and Crosby’s growth as both men and musicians throughout the years.

“When you’re young, if you’re not fighting, someone doesn’t care enough about the music. When you get middle-aged, you should be able to do it without fighting. Later on, you turn into a curmudgeon, especially if you’re as clever as David was,” Stills reflected.

“But it’s a cyclical thing, these relationships. And this was a lifetime relationship. That’s hard to let anybody else inside of.”

David Crosby survived Hep C, a liver transplant, and three heart attacks in his life

Stills even admitted that he wanted to rekindle the relationship recently, but never got the chance: “It was time to reconnect with the old Croz,” he lamented. “Then he just went out the back door.”

Fans of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young will eventually get to relive their favorite memories in Stills’ upcoming memoir, though he admits he isn’t sure when he’ll release it. Rumors of a documentary also float throughout classic rock circles.

“I stalled out for a while,” Stills said of writing his memoir. “I’m learning to wait on that. There’s no such thing as writer’s block. There’s just avoiding silly writing. When you find yourself doing that, stop for a while.”

Crosby’s wife, Jan Dance, released a touching statement after her husband’s passing in late January of this year.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” his wife wrote in a statement. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”