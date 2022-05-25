Steven Tyler of Aerosmith Says He’s Spent $6M on Cocaine in His Lifetime

Now, this is a shocking number, even for a rock star. Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has claimed that he’s spent $6 million on cocaine. That’s his lifetime amount, and I’m sure it is just an estimate. When you’re a legendary rock n’ roll singer, and you get to be 74-years-old, you do a lot of things in your life.

Unfortunately, it was announced by the band that Tyler is going into rehab again. He has tried nine times in his life to get clean. His drug abuse started at a young age, at just 14, the singer would wake up early, take acid, and then when he got up for his day he would be tripping.

When it came to cocaine and prescription pain killers, those were the tough ones. Back in 2013, while speaking with 60 Minutes Australia, Steven Tyler opened up about his cocaine use. The host, Liz Hayes, asked if it was true that he had spent $20 million on the party drug. Well, no, that’s just absurd…

“No, probably, realistically 5 or 6 [million], easy,” he said at the time. “But it doesn’t matter. You could also say I’ve snorted half of Peru. It’s what we did.” He wasn’t referring to the entire band as “we” just his guitarist and bandmate Joe Perry.

Over the years, Tyler and Perry earned quite the reputation together. They fueled some of each other’s worst habits throughout the years. Eventually, they earned the nickname “toxic twins” for their antics.

Over the years, Steven Tyler has been able to kick his habits with cocaine and pain medications. The singer was sober for 20 years at one point, between 1989 and 2009. He relapsed on prescription pills then, and apparently, that’s what his issue was on his latest relapse. He was recovering from foot surgery.

Steven Tyler Enters Rehab Again

It is good to see that Steven Tyler knows that he needs to seek help. The band released a statement that reflected they were behind their friend and singer as he gets the care that he needs. With the news that Tyler has gone into treatment, the band has canceled their summer dates for their Las Vegas Residency.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the statement said. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

The band also announced their regret and sympathy that they would have to cancel their shows. Fans plan for weeks and months in advance and spend a lot of money to see the band perform. However, it is clear that Steven Tyler’s health and well-being are the top priority.