Steven Tyler Checks Into Rehab, Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Residency Dates

It looks like Aerosmith won’t have a full Las Vegas residency this summer as lead singer Steven Tyler has checked into rehab. The rock n’ roll superstar has had more than one experience with rehab over the years, and the band noted that struggle in their statement.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the statement reads. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being. We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can,” the statement went on. The band finished, “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Here is the statement that was posted to the band’s Twitter account.

If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds. pic.twitter.com/1nuUc5Gj1j — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 24, 2022

So, fans will have to wait to see Aerosmith and Steven Tyler. It sounds like he is going to be dealing with his rehab over the course of 90 days or so. The rocker has struggled for many years with his addiction. Even at 74-years-old, something like surgery can cause a relapse.

Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler Has Been Open with Sobriety Battle

The thing with addiction is that it never really goes away. No matter how many years it has been, no matter what substance it is. Cigarettes or pain killers. Addiction sucks. It was back in 1988 when Aerosmith had an intervention with Steven Tyler, and since then it has been a little bit of a back and forth.

In 2009, the singer entered rehab for an addiction to prescription pain killers. It seems that during his recovery, that could have been what he relapsed on to manage his pain. Steven Tyler’s story was featured over at IAmSober.com and detailed his battle. At the time, December 2021, he had been sober for nine years.

However, addiction is hard. It is tricky. Sometimes, you can’t avoid it even if you want to. It is great that Steven Tyler understands what he needs to do to be healthy. His bandmates and scores of fans are behind him all the way and hoping for a successful recovery. I know that fans are going to be clamoring to catch those shows in September when the legendary rocker returns to the stage.