Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 North American Tour in First Shows Since Death of Christine McVie

Adding to her upcoming co-headlining shows with Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks recently announced a series of solo dates for later this year. She will kick off her tour in March in sunny California; taking the stage throughout spring and closing out with a handful of performances during autumn. Nicks announced the dates on her Instagram.

Nicks’ upcoming shows will mark her first performances since the passing of Christine McVie, a dear friend and bandmate with whom she performed in Fleetwood Mac for many years. In late November, the songwriter and keyboard player sadly passed away after a swift battle with an illness, her family announced. McVie was 79 years old.

In November, Nicks memorialized McVie on her Instagram after hearing of her passing. “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away,” Nicks wrote. “I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London—but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”

Subsequently, Nick transcribed the lyrics of Haim’s song “Hallelujah” from 2019. “See you on the other side, my love,” Nicks continued. “Don’t forget me—Always, Stevie.”

A new track featuring Stevie Nicks is also due this year

On Dolly Parton’s birthday last Thursday, rocker Stevie Nicks hinted at a collaboration with the “Jolene” singer on Twitter. The singer posted a photo of her and the country music legend side by side at a recording studio. The backside of Nicks’ head was in view along with Parton’s signature platinum-blonde hair. It’s from a recording session for Parton’s upcoming album, Rock Star.

On a recent appearance on The View, Parton elaborated on her reasoning behind a rock-infused album. “If I’m going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it,” she explained. “So I’m doing a rock ‘n’ roll album. I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”



Along with Stevie Nicks, Parton will be joined by several other rock legends. Sir Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Pink, and Brandi Carlile have also been conformed. Comprised of rock covers and new music, the collection will also boast Steve Perry and Steven Tyler as contributors.

Initially, Parton was hesitant to accept the induction because of music artists who she believed were more qualified. Despite this reservation, people persisted in their efforts and petitioned for Dolly’s acceptance into the Hall of Fame. Finally, in November she was officially inducted – a feat that sparked Parton’s determination to earn her rock status with the upcoming album.