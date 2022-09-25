Stevie Nicks’ Cover of ‘For What It’s Worth’ Lights Up the Internet

Stevie Nicks has dropped a new song. However, this time she’s covered a band from the same class of icons from the 60s: Buffalo Springfield. She covered their classic tune, “For What It’s Worth.”

In true Stevie Nicks fashion, she’s put her own spin on the track, adding an unsurprising witchy component to the quintessential protest anthem of the 60s. Take a listen below.

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman recorded the song earlier this year with producer Greg Kurstin. She also recruited help from the longtime members of her touring band: legendary guitarist Waddy Wachtel and singer Sharon Celani, who provides powerful backup vocals.

In addition to its technical elements, the song is still deeply rooted in the original. Nicks’ arrangement carries the same ethos that Stephen Stills provides in the classic tune from 1967.

“There’s something happening here

But what it is ain’t exactly clear

There’s a man with a gun over there

Telling me I got to beware

I think it’s time we stop”

Stevie Nicks drops new song for the first time in over a decade

In the original, Stills directly refers to the Sunset Strip curfew riots in Los Angeles. “I get home, pick up an acoustic guitar, and all of a sudden it turns into a song,” said Stills at the time. The song was the highest-charting single in Buffalo Springfield’s short-lived career, reaching No.7 on the Hot 100.

In addition, Nicks’ renowned raspy vocals add another element to the song. However, for Nicks, the song’s message means a great deal to her 55 years after Buffalo Springfield dropped the original.

“I’m so excited to release my new song this Friday,” Nicks wrote on social media earlier this week. “It’s called ‘For What It’s Worth’ and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now. I always wanted to interpret it through the eyes of a woman — and it seems like today, in the times that we live in — that it has a lot to say…”

Then, just hours after Nicks dropped the song, Stills praised her rendition. “An unmistakable voice and timeless lyrics come together for a beautiful version of #ForWhatItsWorth. Heartfelt thanks to Stevie Nicks and her team.”

However, the new release shouldn’t be confused with Nicks’ single of the same name, which she recorded along with Mike Campbell for her 2011 album In Your Dreams. The Buffalo Springfield cover is Nicks’ first new material since 2020’s “Show Them the Way.”

Recently, Nicks performed at this year’s Sea.Here.Now festival in Ashbury Park, New Jersey. She’s currently slated to tour through the fall, making stops at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival on Sept. 30 and the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 3.