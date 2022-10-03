Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO

Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.

Tom Petty sang on the track and the single went to number three, and the album was multiplatinum.

Eddie Vedder joined Stevie Nicks for Petty’s half of the song over the weekend. Check out the performance below.

Stevie Nicks recalled that story of the song’s recording when she introduced the performance.

“We recorded it, it’s ready to go, he will even sing it with you,” she says in the video. “So he’s gonna give it to you and he’s gonna sing it with you. And I said, ‘Yes!’ And that kicked Bella Donna to number three and then to number one on the Billboard charts.”

Eddie Vedder had his own headlining set later in the weekend.

New Music Coming From Stevie Nicks

There’s new music coming from Stevie Nicks. Last week, she released a version of “For What It’s Worth.” The song was originally recorded by Buffalo Springfield.

“I’m so excited to release my new song,” she said in a statement. “It was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now. I always wanted to interpret it through the eyes of a woman. And it seems like today, in the times that we live in, that it has a lot to say.”

She’s on the road for the rest of October. Next up is a date at Hollywood Bowl on October 3. Then, she’s off to Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on October 6. She makes her way to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Tex. on October 9. Then, she’s all across the Southeast for the remainder of the month. She’s at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Ga. on October 12. And she’s at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on October 16.

The tour takes Stevie Nicks through the Carolinas and across Florida. It wraps with a set on Halloween at Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Ala. Vanessa Carlton is listed as the opener on all dates except for the final show in Huntsville. As of now, there is no opener on that bill. Check out all of the dates on Stevie Nicks’s tour and get ticket information for each at her website.