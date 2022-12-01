Stevie Nicks Shares Heartbreaking Tribute for Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks headed over to Instagram and posted a really heartbreaking tribute to her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie. The world lost the talented, gifted McVie on Wednesday at 79 years old. Nicks wrote that Mcvie was “her best friend in her whole world since the first day of 1975.” She also wrote, “I didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London, but we were told to wait,” Deadline reports.

Nicks wrote that she’s just had one song in her head since learning about McVie being ill over the weekend. This song has been “swirling” around her head – it’s the Haim sisters’ “Hallelujah.” In a handwritten post, Nicks wrote, “I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so I’m singing it to her now.” Nicks then quotes the song lyrics, “I had a best friend but she has come to pass/One I wish I could see now.” The songstress ends her post with this touching note: “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me – Always, Stevie.”

Christine McVie Made Stellar Additions With Her Music To Fleetwood Mac

A family statement indicated that McVie died “after a short illness.” The family also said, “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

If you want to know how much of an impact McVie had on the overall work of Fleetwood Mac, then here’s a memory. Eight of McVie’s songs, such as Don’t Stop, You Make Loving Fun, and Little Lies, appeared on the band’s Greatest Hits album. McVie, as part of Fleetwood Mac, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 1999. She’s also picked up a couple of Grammy Awards in her illustrious career.

While McVie’s music collaborations will never be forgotten, it’s worth noting how much Fleetwood Mac meant to the 1970s. Their album Rumours was one of the decade’s most important albums. Christine McVie contributed immensely to the band’s success. Her songs were filled with love and even hope at times. But Christine McVie will be remembered for her work with Fleetwood Mac.