Stevie Nicks Remembers Taylor Hawkins in Emotional Tribute

With the news of Taylor Hawkins’ death, many of his friends in the Rock and Roll world are both celebrating his life and mourning their loss, and today, Stevie Nicks joined in with a touching tribute on Social Media.

“I just have to say~Thank goodness for the photo booth in the Foo Fighters studio. Because of these pictures, my friendship with Taylor will always be at my fingertips,” she began.

In the snapshots, the two legendary performers hold each other close and smile in a way that only truly bonded friends do.

Attached to the photos is a long, poignant letter that reflects on a long relationship Nicks had with the drummer. As she shared, Hawkins always made it a point to visit her concerts. And he and bandmate Dave Grohl even let her “be a Foo Fighter for a little while.”

With the help of the band, Nicks recorded a live version of Gold Dust Woman. And it is her favorite version of the song “ever.”

As Stevie Nicks continued, she remembered Taylor Hawkins as being both “very handsome” and “very cute,” which to her is sometimes a better combination than “beautiful.” And his sweet and contagious personality won over everyone he met.

“He had a huge heart and a glorious smile,” she wrote. “When he walked into the room, everyone looked up. When he left the room, everyone was sad…” she added.

Stevie Nicks Pens Lyrics to the Late Taylor Hawkins

To conclude her tribute to Taylor Hawkins, Stevie Nicks expressed herself the best way she knows how—with lyrics.

I am sad now

I am really sad

It’s like rolling thunder

Yes, that’s what I said It’s like a bad dream~

Comes like a wave~

Gives you a moment

And then drags you away.

Our hearts are broken,

We will never be the same.

As I write these words~

I feel the pain.

But I will always remember~

That the laughter and the fame

Brought us together

To play the game

And we played it, again and again, and again And it was extraordinary~ Don’t forget us, “ T.”

We’ll be right here Love you,

Stevie

Taylor Hawkins Dies at 50 Years Old

On March 25th, Taylor Hawkins was reportedly found dead inside his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia. At this time, there is no known cause of death.

However, today, the Bogota municipal government issued a statement saying that the local hospital had received a call about a man with “chest pain” in need of help who is thought to be Hawkins.

Foo Fighters was set to play a festival in Bogota on the night of its drummer’s death. And the band was also scheduled for Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday. But frontman Dave Grohl announced that the upcoming shows will be canceled as they grieve their friend.