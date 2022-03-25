Sting Donating Proceeds From Re-Recorded ‘Russians’ To Benefit Ukraine Relief Efforts

Following the news that Sting has re-recorded his 1985 single Russians, the singer and songwriter announced that the proceeds from the recording will benefit aid to those in Ukraine, as the country continues to deal with Russian military forces.

Earlier this month, Sting announced plans to re-record Russians. “I’ve only rare sung this song in the many years since it was written. Because I never thought it would be relevant again. But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening, neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity.”

“For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny.” Sting continued. “And also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment. We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war.”

Russians by Sting is about Europe and America’s “growing feelings” of hysteria during the Cold War. The lyrics read, “In the rhetorical speeches of the Soviets/ Mister Krushchev said, “We will bury you”/ I don’t subscribe to this point of view. ”

In his latest social media post, Sting announced where the re-recording’s proceeds would go, “Russians out now. Net profits to benefit www.helpukraine.center. A volunteer storage center established by Ukrainian business owners. Where humanitarian and medical aid can be sent from all over the world. With funds being processed through the German charity fund, Ernst Prost, People for Reason. Peace for people.”

Sting is notably accompanied by cellist, Ramiro Belgardt for the new rendition of Russians. The re-record track is available in its entirety here.

Sting Revealed that He Doesn’t Consider ‘Russians’ to be in Favor of Russian Rule

During a 1985 interview with Record Mirror Magazine, Sting stated that he doesn’t consider his single Russians to be in favor of Russian rule. “It’s up to individuals to make contact with one’s counterpart behind the so-called Iron Curtain in order to ascertain and confirm that they are human beings and not demographic, sub-robotic morons.”

Sting also went on to declare that Russians is not a pro-Soviet track. “It’s pro-children,” he said. However, Sting also told the magazine in the same year that the original plan was to record Russians in the then Soviet Union. “I feel very strongly that in order to relax East-West tension, you can’t leave it to the politicians anymore. They’ve proved themselves totally inept. So I felt that it was important to go to the Soviet Union. And perhaps meet fellow musicians and do something together.”

Ultimately, Sting revealed he came up against the bureaucracy that politicians put in front of everyone. “It’s not easy to get into the Soviet Union to make a record. And it should be. I’d love to take this band to Russia. I think it would freak them out.”