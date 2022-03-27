Taylor Hawkins Dies: Colombian Authorities Say Foo Fighters Drummer Had 10 Drugs in His System

Colombian authorities didn’t use the word “overdose,” but said that Taylor Hawkins had 10 drugs in his system when he died Friday.

First responders discovered Hawkins, the long-time drummer for the Foo Fighters, in his hotel room outside Bogota, Colombia. The Foo Fighters were supposed to appear in concert later in the evening. The medics couldn’t revive Hawkins and he was declared dead at the scene. When the medics were called, they were told a man was suffering chest pains.

Now, the Colombian government is providing more details as to what may have caused Hawkins’ death. The Attorney General’s office posted information about Hawkins via social media. The report said that Hawkins had antidepressants, benzodiazepines, opioids and THC in his system. Benzodiazepines are used to treat anxiety. And THC is from marijuana. However, the AG’s office did not detail the specific drugs. Nor did it mention an overdose.

The statement, which was translated from Spanish to English, also said: “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine will continue the medical studies to achieve total clarification of the facts that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins.” The statement also said that the AG’s office will continue its investigation and report the results in a “timely manner.”

Report: Heroin Was One of Drugs Found in System of Taylor Hawkins

Semana, a Colombian magazine, reported that heroin was found in Hawkins’ system. Semana did not name its sources. The report also said that Hawkins had an enlarged heart, which weighed about 600 grams. Doctors believe that Hawkins died because of a “cocktail of narcotics” and his heart condition.

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Nate Mendel of the Foo Fighters (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The Foo Fighters were doing a concert swing through South America. Hawkins died at a hotel located in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia. The Foo Fighters were there to play the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá. The group appeared earlier this week in Chile.

Hawkins joined the band in 1999 as they were working on their third album. Hawkins and Dave Grohl, the lead singer, were long-time friends. Grohl started as the drummer of Nirvana. Meanwhile, Hawkins was on tour with Alanis Morissette and her band. This was after the release of her album, “Jagged Little Pill.” Hawkins appeared in the music video of the hit “You Oughta Know.”

Grohl didn’t think Hawkins ever would leave that gig. Still, they became instant friends. Grohl said when the two met, he thought: “Wow, you’re either my twin or my spirit animal or my best friend.’”

Hawkins knew he wanted to be a drummer when he was 10 years old. That was when he saw Queen in concert.

When the Foo Fighters celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2021, Hawkins told the Times “I want to be the biggest band in the world.”