Taylor Hawkins Dies: Officials Release Statement Providing New Details

Rock fans still are reeling at the news of the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins. Officials now are providing details as to what might’ve killed the drummer of the Foo Fighters.

Hawkins died at a hotel located in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia. The Foo Fighters were there to play a concert.

Local health officials released a statement Saturday saying that a call came from someone at the hotel, requesting medical help for a man suffering chest pains.

Officials with the Bogata’s District Department of Health also added that first responders tried to resuscitate Hawkins. But “there was no response, and the patient was declared deceased.” Another health care company sent a team to the hotel to help Hawkins.

As soon as word got out that Hawkins had died, fans began gathering outside the hotel, with some holding a candlelight vigil.

“The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work,” Colombian health officials said in a statement. “Besides, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers.”

DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

Colombian AG Investigating How Taylor Hawkins Died

Meanwhile, the Colombian District Attorney’s office assigned a team to investigate Hawkins’ death. The AG’s office tweeted: “A team of prosecutors and investigators has been assigned to attend the urgent matter and support the investigation.”

Hawkins was only 50. The Foo Fighters were closing out a Latin American swing of their concert tour Friday night. The group was hours away from a performance at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá after playing earlier in the week in Chile.

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

So Far, There’s No Official Cause of Death

There is no official cause of death, as yet. Obviously, chest pains could indicate a heart attack. Officials are also speculating that drug use could have played a factor.

In a statement, the Foo Fighters said: “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins, with his blonde, surfer look, joined the Foo Fighters in 1999. That’s when the Dave Grohl-led band was working on its third album. Hawkins played the drum on eight of the group’s albums.

The band celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year. And Hawkins told the New York Times: “I want to be the biggest band in the world.” Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, but he grew up in Southern California.

Seeing Queen in concert in 1982, when Hawkins was only 10, convinced him he wanted a career in music.

Hawkins hit it mainstream kind of big when he joined Alanis Morissette’s band. The group was touring after the release of the album “Jagged Little Pill.” He appeared in the music video for the smash hit “You Oughta Know.”

Hawkins’ death probably is hitting Grohl extra hard. Grohl started his career as the drummer for Nirvana. The two knew each other before Hawkins even joined the Foo Fighters. Grohl said when the two met, he thought: “Wow, you’re either my twin or my spirit animal or my best friend.’”