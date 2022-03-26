Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer, Dead at 50

Heartbreaking news on a Friday night that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at age 50. The band broke the news on Twitter. He was reportedly found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia. There has been no cause of death released at this time. Foo Fighters, led by lead singer Dave Grohl, will not be playing their scheduled date in Bogota after Hawkins’ death.

Taylor Hawkins Dead: Foo Fighters Issue Statement

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

The band also says, “Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America and were preparing to perform in Bogota, Colombia, a rep for the band told Rolling Stone.

Taylor Hawkins Was A Native of Fort Worth, Texas

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Hawkins relocated to Southern California with his family in his early childhood. He first rose to prominence as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette, joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after the departure of original drummer William Goldsmith. We get more from Rolling Stone.

As news of Hawkins’ death spread, numerous musicians and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the drummer. “I’ve always had so much admiration for him,” former Dream Theatre drummer Mike Portnoy said of Hawkins on Twitter. “Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around.” Country music singer Mickey Guyton shared these thoughts on Twitter, too.

Meanwhile, musician Tom Morello tweeted: “God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.” Additionally, one fan who had been listening to Dave Grohl’s book shared this thought: “The audio book of Dave’s memoir have been my companion lately on long drives. And his love for Taylor resonated through his words. What an awful loss. I am so sorry.”

Actor Tom Payne says: “OMG!!! RIP Taylor Hawkins. WAY too young.” Fans were filling up social media with their words of condolence, too, on a Friday night.

Oliver Taylor Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on February 17, 1972. His family moved to Laguna Beach, Calif, in 1976, where Hawkins grew up. Hawkins had a brother, Jason, and a sister, Heather. He attended Thurston Middle School and later went to Laguna Beach High School.

In conclusion, this is a developing story and we will have more on it here at Outsider as details arise.