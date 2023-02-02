Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Wins Major Drumming Award for Legendary Performance with Foo Fighters

Last March, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away in his hotel room in Bogota, Columbia. He left behind millions of adoring fans, a grieving band, and a family who misses him dearly. To memorialize the late drummer, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters put on a pair of tribute concerts featuring an all-star lineup of replacements behind the kit. However, none was more memorable than Taylor Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane.

Shane Hawkins took his father’s place behind the kit at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium and poured everything he had into playing “My Hero” with the Foo Fighters. The performance proved that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree and went down as one of the most moving musical moments of the year.

Hawkins Wins Drum Performance of the Year

It’s obvious that Shane has some killer drum skills. Now, he’s getting some official recognition (and a trophy) to prove it. The teenage drumming sensation took home Drum Performance of the Year at the Drumeo awards. “The winner of this award put on a legendary, must-watch performance during 2022, either with a full band at an event or in a solo studio video,” according to the Drumeo website.

“16-year-old Shane Hawkins did just that, pouring his heart and soul into a live performance of “My Hero” at a tribute concert dedicated to his late father and Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. It touched millions of people and showed how much love, energy, and spirit can come out on the drum kit.”

That’s a hard statement to argue with. After all, when is the last time a drum solo gave you goosebumps or made you wonder just when your living room got so dusty? That’s what I thought. The combination of Shane’s top-notch chops and the emotion of the moment make his performance one that will go down in history.

Reliving Shane Hawkins’ Award-Winning Performance

Before we look into the moment that brought Hawkins the Drumeo award, let’s take a moment to watch the performance. Even if you’ve seen it before, watch the video below. It doesn’t get old.

Dave Grohl’s introduction truly set the tone for Hawkins’ performance. “Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight,” he told the crowd. “Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person. But, beyond that, he’s a member of our family and he needs to be here tonight with all of us. I think it makes sense that he’s gonna come up and play with us tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins on the drums?”

Not many knew what to expect when the young man sat down behind the kit. No one was ready for the emotional and air-tight performance he put on.