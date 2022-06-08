Taylor Hawkins’ Wife Breaks Silence for First Time Since Foo Fighters Drummer’s Death

The wife of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins broke her silence this week to thank his fans for their support and announce a pair of upcoming tribute shows. Alison Hawkins shared a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, her first public statement since losing her husband nearly three months ago. Taylor Hawkins died in South America on March 25 at age 50.

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” she wrote. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”

Taylor and Alison married in 2005 and shared three children together, People magazine writes. She mentioned the love her family feels for fans of the band; and the family-like love the band has shown her over the years.

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance,” she wrote. “Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

She continued by commenting on Taylor’s love for music.

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.”

Taylor Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia after complaining of chest pains in his hotel room

She concluded the post with some heartfelt gratitude and a desire to celebrate Taylor’s life.

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us,” she wrote. “Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.”

The Foo Fighters will also play London’s Wembley Stadium on Sept. 3 and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sept. 27 as tribute shows. A press release said the shows will feature the remaining Foo Fighters playing alongside some of Hawkins’ own personal idols.

“Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts,” the press release said.

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith said the show will serve as a massive celebration of life for Taylor.

“We’re taking Alison, his wife, with us and it’s going to be a celebration. That’s what she wants. She doesn’t want it to be anything other than, ‘Let’s celebrate music. Let’s celebrate our friends. And let’s celebrate Taylor,” Smith said.