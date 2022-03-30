Taylor Hawkins Will Reportedly Be Honored With Tribute at 2022 Grammy Awards

Less than a week after the news broke about the unexpected death of Taylor Hawkins, organizers of the 2022 Grammy Awards announced the Foo Fighters drummer will be honored during the big event this upcoming weekend.

According to Variety, producers are currently sorting how the 2022 Grammy Awards will pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins. The band has committed to performing at the event. “We will honor his memory in some way,” Jack Susan, CBS Executive Vice President of Specials, Music, and Live Events stated. “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

As previously reported, Taylor Hawkins was found dead in his Bogota, Colombia hotel room on Friday (March 25th). Hawkins reportedly stated he was suffering from chest pains prior to his death. Colombian authorities also revealed that the Foo Fighters drummer had ten substances in his system. This included opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and THC.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters announced earlier this week that the band is canceling the rest of its tour in the wake of Taylor Hawkins’ death. In a statement on Twitter, the group declared the news. “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday (April 3rd) at 8/7 p.m. on CBS and Paramont+.

John Stamos Shares Details About the ‘Cryptic’ Final Text He Received from Taylor Hawkins

Last weekend, “Full House” star John Stamos revealed the final “cryptic” text message he received from Taylor Hawkins. “This was Taylor Hawkins’ last text to me,” Stamos declared. “‘Ya, we’ve yet to fully have a hang. Got a put that s—t together before we die.”

Also on Tuesday (March 29th), Stamos took to Instagram with a video of Taylor Hawkins. He captioned the post with, “Yes, Taylor, you are the best stick flipper and I miss you pal!”

In the video, Taylor Hawkins declared, “Stamos is a good buddy of mine — he’s a good guy. I like him a lot. He’s a great drummer. He’s a great dude — all that stuff. But I’m a little upset with him, actually, I’ve got to be honest with you because I was supposed to do that Geico commercial … where he flips the stick. That was mine. Originally that was mine.”