Taylor Swift Fans Mercilessly Dunk on Elon Musk After He Posts About Her On Social Media

Elon Musk’s peculiar tweets about Taylor Swift have caused an uproar amongst the singer-songwriter’s devoted fanbase. As Swift launched her new Eras Tour in Arizona, the controversial CEO of Twitter and Tesla shared his thoughts with followers on his social media platform.

It all started when Dogecoin creator Billy Markus tweeted, “Taylor Swift rules and if you disagree you’ll be kicked off the internet I’m pretty sure.” Musk then replied, “Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional.” Our brain’s limbic system is responsible for our ability to share profound, intense emotions with one another – referred to as “limbic resonance”.

Musk also responded to a tweet from Swift’s account. The Tweet contained four onstage photographs of the singer. The billionaire responded to Swift’s collage with a “cigarette” emoji. Of course, this strongly suggests that he believed the singer was a smoke show. A user by the name of “Teslaconomics” inquired on Twitter if Musk and Swift would form an adorable pair. Musk jokingly responded with a teary-eyed smile.

Per The Independent, Swifties voiced their severe disapproval of Musk’s displays of adulation towards the singer. Some stated he should be reprimanded for his lewd behavior by going to “horny jail.” Others cautioned Musk to simply leave Swift’s name out of his mouth. “You stay away from her,” one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, another replied: “Elon Musk better leave Taylor Swift alone dawg.”

“I don’t know what a limbic resonance skill is but I’m gonna work on mine as soon as I find out,” another Twitter user quipped. Meanwhile, Musk weighed in on an entirely different issue on Twitter recently.

Taylor Swift isn’t the only person Elon Musk is weighing in on

Elon Musk recently declared that if former President Donald Trump is indicted — or worse, arrested and shackled with handcuffs — next week, he will be sure to have a landslide victory in the upcoming election. After watching a Fox News segment that discussed the Manhattan District Attorney’s office potentially indicting President Trump as soon as next week, Elon Musk expressed his concern on Twitter.

“If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” he tweeted. A confidential informant reported that a meeting was called for on Thursday to discuss the details of an expected indictment against Trump. The Secret Service is likely to take control over how this will be handled, like whether or not handcuffs will be necessary. Scheduling has yet to occur but could happen at any point next week.

An impending indictment looms over Donald Trump. This is a result of the lengthy investigation that uncovered his supposed payment of “hush money” to actress Stormy Daniels. In 2016, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen delivered $130,000 to her in order to silence any revelations about their 2006 affair. Trump, who has consistently denied the affair allegations, paid back his lawyer Michael Cohen through a series of payments. For the past half-decade, Alvin Bragg and his team have been delving into this 2016 “hush money” controversy.